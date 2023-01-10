Read full article on original website
General Hospital Legend Jane Elliot Returns To Soap For 60th Anniversary
Since 1978, Jane Elliot has portrayed the irascible Tracy Quartermaine on "General Hospital." She would stop at nothing to get what she wanted while seeking the approval of her father, corporate magnate Edward Quartermaine. Tracy schemed and blackmailed her way through life, including hiding dead bodies and fleeing a hit-and-run scene.
Sadie Laflamme-Snow And Evan Williams Discuss Hallmark's The Way Home Cast - Exclusive Interview
Hallmark is back in the TV show game with "The Way Home." The series stars Andie MacDowell as Del Landry, Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice Dhawan, respectively making up the grandmother, mother, and daughter trio in this multigeneration story that's equal parts family drama and a magic-laced mystery. Evan Williams is also in the mix as Kat's childhood best friend and Alice's unlikely Obi-Wan Kenobi; as it turns out, you just might need some sage wisdom when you start time traveling on the family property.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Jill Duggar Dillard's New Picture Of Her Son Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing
There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Public Appearance Raises Questions About The Star's Final Days
Before her tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley made a rare public appearance January 10 to attend the Golden Globe Awards in support of the 2022 film "Elvis," a biopic that brought her legendary father Elvis Presley's life to the screen. The movie was a hit with both audiences and critics, earning close to $290 million at the worldwide box office and multiple award nominations. Before actor Austin Butler walked away with a Golden Globe for best actor at the ceremony, Presley walked the red carpet and gave interviews praising his performance, even crashing one interview Butler gave to "Entertainment Tonight." With a pale complexion, Presley told the outlet it was "mind-blowing" watching Butler's performance, adding, "I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
The Tragic Death Of Ryan Hope's Star Michael Levin
Michael Levin, best known for portraying Jack Fenelli on the ABC soap opera "Ryan's Hope," died on January 6, 2023, at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news of his death was shared by his son, Jason Levin, who revealed that his father died of natural causes at the Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. Levin had a long tenure on the soap, starring as the journalist Fenelli for all 13 seasons.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
General Hospital Plans Special Episode To Honor The Late Sonya Eddy
On Dec. 19, 2022, beloved "General Hospital" star Sonya Eddy died. Her close friend Tyler Ford explained that she went in for a non-emergency surgery on Dec. 9 and was sent home on the 11th. However, she started to feel sick on the 15th and went back to the hospital, where it was discovered that she had an advanced infection that the doctors couldn't control. She ultimately passed away at age 55, per TMZ.
The Way Home Executive Producers On The Show's Family Dynamics - Exclusive Interview
If there's one word to describe Hallmark's new series "The Way Home," it's "family." But the family dynamics aren't only relegated to the screen, making the series feel that much more authentic. Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke are a mother-daughter duo who've partnered at various points throughout Clarke's career. While Conkie was the showrunner for the series "Heartland," Clarke wrote 10 episodes for the show. Now, they're co-showrunners on this series pitched by Marly Reed.
Meghan And Tina On Getting More Vulnerable In 1000-Lb Best Friends Season 2 - Exclusive Interview
TLC fans were first introduced to Meghan Crumpler on "Too Large," a series she starred in alongside one of her best friends, Vannessa Cross. In the show, the friends struggled to lose weight, and they have continued that endeavor in "1000-lb Best Friends." Crumpler and Cross are joined by their other friends Tina Arnold and Ashley Sutton in "1000-lb Best Friends" as the dynamic crew supports one another and strives to achieve a healthy lifestyle.
Celine Dion's Absolute Best Fashion Moments Ever
Canadian legend Celine Dion is undeniably one of music's top defining vocalists — and looks so good doing it. She's belted out iconic ballads for almost four decades — transmuting lyrics with her powerful pipes, distinctive tone, and poignant performances. Her music is inextricably knitted into the fabric of pop culture.
How Jenna Ortega's Attempt At The Trendy Wolf Cut Missed The Mark At The 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega is no stranger to the entertainment industry. According to IMDb, she got her start as an actress when she was only 9 years old. Sure, it was a one-episode part in a show called "Rob," but she went on to land spots on TV and in films like "Days of Our Lives" and "Iron Man 3."
Jillian Bell And Joshua Leonard Discuss Their Cringey Relationship In The Drop - Exclusive Interview
Picture this: a scenic, beautiful, paradise-like trip to a friend's wedding, where friends are gathered together for the purpose of love and unity. Things are going well, wonderfully even, until one of the friends drops another friend's baby on their head while the rest of the group has to wrestle with the awkwardness of it all.
General Hospital's Genie Francis Changes Stance On Her Most Controversial Storyline
Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding sexual assault. Laura Webber (Genie Francis) had a love affair with Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) on "General Hospital" until she was swept off her feet by bad boy Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) in 1979, per Soap Central. However, the show was in danger of being canceled at the time, and Gloria Monty was brought in as executive producer to try and save it. To do so, she introduced a controversial new storyline: Luke ran the local college disco where Laura worked, but he was also involved in the mob and at one point feared he was going to be killed. In his distress, he forced himself on Laura and raped her on the floor of the campus disco.
Mikel Simmons From Southern Hospitality Talks Coming Out On TV And Looking For Love - Exclusive
Mikel Simmons has made a name for himself as the outgoing VIP host of Republic, the Charleston bar and restaurant featured in the "Southern Charm" spin-off series "Southern Hospitality." In the show's first-ever season, he returned to his job at Republic after a short suspension ready to impress Leva Bonaparte, Republic's manager, while avoiding judgmental coworkers and trying his best to stay out of their drama.
Prince Harry Opens Up About Meghan Markle's Miscarriage In New Heartbreaking Detail
"Spare," Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's much-talked-about memoir, is now available in bookstores and online, and royal family fans can finally read the book for themselves. The startling revelations from "Spare" have already generated much debate, particularly the knockdown fight between Harry and Prince William and an account of the brothers begging King Charles not to marry Queen Consort Camilla, per BBC.
Angela Bassett's Retro Golden Globes 2023 Hairstyle Proves Old Hollywood Glam Is In Full Force
Angela Bassett, the jaw-droppingly stunning actress, took home the Golden Globe award for the best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Variety reported. She made history as the first person to win a Golden Globe for a Marvel-based film.
The List Survey: Which Royal Couple Would You Like To See Have Their Own Love Story Documentary?
Since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's record-breaking documentary, "Harry & Meghan", fans and critics alike are loving all the juicy royal details the Netflix series has revealed. From Harry's childhood to their decision to resign from royal duties, viewers have learned so much about what royal life was really like for the Sussex family.
Prince Harry Pokes Fun At Royal Pageantry With Tom Hanks' Help
In the wake of plenty of drama and quite a few massive revelations, it seems that the Duke of Sussex is certainly having the last laugh as of late. With the highly-anticipated release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's history-making Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," plenty of things we never knew about Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family are coming to light.
