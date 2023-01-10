Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Zach Johnson gives Tiger Woods two conditions to PLAY in 2023 Ryder Cup
Zach Johnson is not ruling out Tiger Woods playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Speaking before the Sony Open in Hawaii, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain claimed that Woods is part of the team, adding: "It's just a matter of to what degree, right?" Qualifying for the 44th Ryder Cup...
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am: List of athletes, celebrities golfing in the event
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The most decorated Olympian of all time, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and one of four members of the MLB's 700-home run club are going to take the course at the Annexus Pro-Am in February. Michael Phelps, Emmitt Smith, and Albert Pujols are on the early...
Yardbarker
Golf Glance: Hideki Matsuyama chasing history at Sony Open
Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: Sentry Tournament of Champions (Jon Rahm) THIS WEEK: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 12-15 Course: Waialae Country Club (Par 70, 7,044 yards) Purse: $7.9M (Winner: $1.422M) Defending Champion: Hideki...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Centre Daily
Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko headline LPGA season opener at Lake Nona minus six of the top 10 (including No. 1 Lydia Ko)
The field for the 2023 Hilton Grand Tournament of Champions might answer some early questions about the upcoming season. Jin Young Ko, who was plagued with a serious wrist injury late last year, will make her debut in the event Jan. 19-22, while Nelly Korda looks to continue the momentum found at the end of last year.
GolfWRX
Jon Rahm explains odd reason why he wore Tiger’s red and black for final round at Kapalua
Jon Rahm has won three of his last five events – his own Open, the top-class DP World Tour Championship and now the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which may have been missing Rory and Cam, but was still enough to tempt most of the world’s top 20. Even...
golfmagic.com
Ex pro savages golf's elite after PGA Tour grant Saudi International releases
Former pro golfer and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee teed off once again on the subject of sportswashing after the PGA Tour granted releases to the Saudi International. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to the media during the Sentry Tournament of Champions - won by Jon Rahm -...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro reveals issue with LIV Golf's Pat Perez: "Have a grand old time!"
PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen has revealed he is "in the dark" and "nervous" about the upcoming Netflix documentary as he outlined his problem with Pat Perez who left the established circuit to join the LIV Golf League. Speaking to SI's Gabrielle Herzig, Dahmen said he "let it all out...
FOX Sports
PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview
Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
Golf Digest
Report: Mito Pereira to join LIV Golf
Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.
Golf Digest
Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup excitement meter is already at 11 and there are eight months still until Rome
HONOLULU — Zach Johnson’s goal for the coming season is to play well enough to qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team on which he serves as captain. It’s ambitious for a player who hasn’t won in more than seven years, is 22 months removed from his last top-10 finish and turns 47 next month.
Check the yardage book: Waialae Country Club for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927. After the PGA Tour started its year at the mountainous Kapalua Plantation Course last week, Waialae offers a much flatter test – the course features only about 10 feet of elevation changes – while still providing ocean views to get many of us stuck on the mainland tuning in.
Comments / 0