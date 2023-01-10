ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Yardbarker

Golf Glance: Hideki Matsuyama chasing history at Sony Open

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: Sentry Tournament of Champions (Jon Rahm) THIS WEEK: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 12-15 Course: Waialae Country Club (Par 70, 7,044 yards) Purse: $7.9M (Winner: $1.422M) Defending Champion: Hideki...
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
golfmagic.com

Ex pro savages golf's elite after PGA Tour grant Saudi International releases

Former pro golfer and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee teed off once again on the subject of sportswashing after the PGA Tour granted releases to the Saudi International. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to the media during the Sentry Tournament of Champions - won by Jon Rahm -...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro reveals issue with LIV Golf's Pat Perez: "Have a grand old time!"

PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen has revealed he is "in the dark" and "nervous" about the upcoming Netflix documentary as he outlined his problem with Pat Perez who left the established circuit to join the LIV Golf League. Speaking to SI's Gabrielle Herzig, Dahmen said he "let it all out...
FOX Sports

PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
Golf Digest

Report: Mito Pereira to join LIV Golf

Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Check the yardage book: Waialae Country Club for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927. After the PGA Tour started its year at the mountainous Kapalua Plantation Course last week, Waialae offers a much flatter test – the course features only about 10 feet of elevation changes – while still providing ocean views to get many of us stuck on the mainland tuning in.
