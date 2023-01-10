Read full article on original website
NOT a MAGA IDIOT
4d ago
Yep… this is going to be another 💩 show. The religious zealot has his own agenda… to hell with what the people of Kansas want… we’ll see how much he costs the state this time around…
Reply
14
Virgil Martin II
4d ago
Already wasting Ks.tax dollars. The Prairie Chicken is not found in a lot of Chase Co because of habitat that is gone due to rock queries. Several places I hunted as a kid no longer have any birds because of lost habitat...AG doesn't know about nature,let alone laws...
Reply
11
Related
Fight over Kan. budget surplus: GOP leaders propose flat income tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas has millions of dollars to spend on youth crisis centers. But no one’s using it
TOPEKA — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would run...
Kansas budget surplus: How much gets put away?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include depositing $500 million into the state’s […]
INSIGHT KANSAS: Being realistic about helping Kansas’s rural minority
Kansas’s rural identity is struggling. Partly this is because it’s not entirely accurate. The state’s population of 2.9 million is concentrated in the cities and suburbs of the Topeka-Lawrence-Kansas City nexus, with nearly 1.2 million Kansans spread across only five counties. Add to that the city of Wichita’s nearly 400K residents, and you have over half the population of the entire state accounted for. Meanwhile the 2020 census shows that 80 of Kansas’s 105 countries, nearly all of them rural, are losing population. Despite the images, stories, and songs invoked by our farms, pastures, and rural highways, the great majority of Kansans today are urbanites, and that likely won’t change.
KVOE
STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession
Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
Marshall, 3 Kan. reps request extension for Lesser Prairie-Chicken listing
Washington— On Thursday, Senator Roger Marshall and ten of his colleagues from both the U.S. Senate and U.S House of Representatives sent a letter to Deb Haaland, Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, requesting an extension to delay the final rule that will list the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act.
New legislation eases vaccine exemption requirements in Kansas daycares; advocates respond
Provisions in proposed legislation would adopt a “no questions asked” policy regarding vaccine exemptions for children attending daycare facilities.
Kansas political leaders attend judicial review
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of congress were in attendance, along with Attorney General Kris Kobach, and other members of the state government to watch the State Judicial Review. Chief Justice Marla Luckert spoke about the goals and aspirations that the Kansas Judicial Branch has set for itself to accomplish in the future. “The Kansas Judicial […]
hppr.org
Here are 6 ways Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to spend a $2 billion budget surplus
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is urging lawmakers to spend more on special education in public schools and expand Medicaid as lawmakers prepare to use a $2 billion state surplus. It came Thursday as Budget Director Adam Proffitt pitched Kelly’s spending plan to the Republicans that...
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
Governor's plan would fully fund Kan. special-ed for first time in years
TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state. Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting....
KAKE TV
State representatives discuss Kansas water crisis
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) -We are in a water crisis, this according to Kansas's leading scientists as water levels fall across the state. The most endangered water source, the Ogalalla Aquifer underneath western Kansas, has water levels that in some spots have fallen up to 200 feet, causing wells to go dry. It's a problem that's quietly crept up on Kansans over the last fifty years.
Fighting an insurance company? Call the state
Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says the Kansas Insurance Department recovered more than $7.6 million for people in 2022.
‘Do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save Ogallala aquifer
SUBLETTE — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades of...
KAKE TV
Kansas rep introduces bill to move KHP under Attorney General's office to help with recruitment
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol, like most law enforcement agencies, is struggling to fill openings. State lawmakers disagree about some of the reasons behind the issue, and now a new bill could change who the department reports to. Some Republican legislators say the department isn't able to...
KVOE
KANSAS STATEHOUSE: Governor doesn’t have COVID after all; Republicans say Kelly’s budget would grow government at ‘unsustainable rate’
It turns out that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly didn’t have COVID-19 after all. After noticing symptoms Wednesday, and after leading a special ceremony to create the Early Childhood Transition Task Force through executive order, the governor announced she had tested positive for COVID and was self-isolating. Thursday, however, both she and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Kelly had a false positive test after several subsequent negative tests. The governor has been cleared to work in-person as of Friday.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KHP: Despite raises, recruiting and retention obstacles remain
TOPEKA — The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wednesday the state agency continued to struggle with recruitment and retention of qualified law enforcement officers despite the 30% raise in base salary for newer troopers implemented last year by the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly. Capt. Mitch Clark told state senators...
kcur.org
The Keystone operator must repay some — not all — of the tax dollars spent on its Kansas oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
KAKE TV
Bill introduced to make drowsy driving punishable by fine
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's just as dangerous as drunk driving, yet completely legal: driving while sleepy. Most of us have done it, before. One lawmaker thinks it should carry similar penalties to a DUI. "I always have somebody with me," said Kansas driver Tyesa Chalmers. "I don't know, I...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 4