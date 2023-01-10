Read full article on original website
Related
General Hospital Fans Are Ready For Carly To Face Justice When Willow's Secret Is Revealed
The feud between Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital" began when Carly learned that the psychotic Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was Nina's daughter after the villain plunged into a ravine. Carly and Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) initially covered up Nelle's apparent death and also figured out that Nelle was Nina's long-lost daughter, while Carly chose to keep that a secret as well, per Soaps.com. When the truth came out about Nelle's maternity, Nina was devastated.
General Hospital Legend Jane Elliot Returns To Soap For 60th Anniversary
Since 1978, Jane Elliot has portrayed the irascible Tracy Quartermaine on "General Hospital." She would stop at nothing to get what she wanted while seeking the approval of her father, corporate magnate Edward Quartermaine. Tracy schemed and blackmailed her way through life, including hiding dead bodies and fleeing a hit-and-run scene.
General Hospital Plans Special Episode To Honor The Late Sonya Eddy
On Dec. 19, 2022, beloved "General Hospital" star Sonya Eddy died. Her close friend Tyler Ford explained that she went in for a non-emergency surgery on Dec. 9 and was sent home on the 11th. However, she started to feel sick on the 15th and went back to the hospital, where it was discovered that she had an advanced infection that the doctors couldn't control. She ultimately passed away at age 55, per TMZ.
General Hospital's Genie Francis Changes Stance On Her Most Controversial Storyline
Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding sexual assault. Laura Webber (Genie Francis) had a love affair with Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) on "General Hospital" until she was swept off her feet by bad boy Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) in 1979, per Soap Central. However, the show was in danger of being canceled at the time, and Gloria Monty was brought in as executive producer to try and save it. To do so, she introduced a controversial new storyline: Luke ran the local college disco where Laura worked, but he was also involved in the mob and at one point feared he was going to be killed. In his distress, he forced himself on Laura and raped her on the floor of the campus disco.
General Hospital To Bring Back The Nurses Ball After 3-Year Hiatus
On the heels of the tragic love story between Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and Stone Cates (Michael Sutton) there came an annual tradition on "General Hospital" called the Nurses Ball. Stone was a street kid that had been taken in by mafia boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny loved him like a son and was pleased when Stone found love with Robin. However, the young man didn't know it, but he had contracted HIV years earlier and by the time he was diagnosed, it had become full-blown AIDS. Not realizing there was a risk, Stone had inadvertently passed HIV on to Robin. When Stone tragically died, Sonny and Robin were devastated, per Soaps She Knows.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Public Appearance Raises Questions About The Star's Final Days
Before her tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley made a rare public appearance January 10 to attend the Golden Globe Awards in support of the 2022 film "Elvis," a biopic that brought her legendary father Elvis Presley's life to the screen. The movie was a hit with both audiences and critics, earning close to $290 million at the worldwide box office and multiple award nominations. Before actor Austin Butler walked away with a Golden Globe for best actor at the ceremony, Presley walked the red carpet and gave interviews praising his performance, even crashing one interview Butler gave to "Entertainment Tonight." With a pale complexion, Presley told the outlet it was "mind-blowing" watching Butler's performance, adding, "I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
The Tragic Death Of Ryan Hope's Star Michael Levin
Michael Levin, best known for portraying Jack Fenelli on the ABC soap opera "Ryan's Hope," died on January 6, 2023, at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news of his death was shared by his son, Jason Levin, who revealed that his father died of natural causes at the Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. Levin had a long tenure on the soap, starring as the journalist Fenelli for all 13 seasons.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Princess Anne Wins Coveted Title Amid Prince Harry Drama
The British public has passionate opinions about the members of the royal family. It's no secret how they feel about Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has faced a slew of backlash following his exit from his royal duties and the release of his explosive memoir "Spare." Royal experts have speculated that with these two issues, paired with the bombshell documentary series "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry won't be welcomed back into the United Kingdom with open arms (via Express UK).
Popculture
Jeff Beck Cause of Death Confirmed by His Representative
Legendary musician Jeff Beck passed away on Tuesday due to complications from bacterial meningitis, according to his family. A rep for Beck issued a statement to the press on Wednesday confirming his death and requesting privacy at this time. Beck was 78 years old. "On behalf of his family, it...
King Charles' Former Media Secretary Weighs In On Prince Harry's Chances Of Reconciliation
If you've been paying any attention to the news lately, you know that there's a bit of a royal rift going on. Between the premiere of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, the release of Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," and the press junket surrounding it, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a bit of a no holds barred approach to setting the record straight about the royal family. As a result, it's clear that the royals aren't exactly one big happy family right now. While Prince Harry confirms rumors about a potential reconciliation with King Charles And Prince William, against whom he's publicly leveled quite a few accusations, many believe that a resolution between the family members won't be that easy. In fact, there's even speculation that Prince Harry won't be welcomed back into the UK at all.
Mikel Simmons From Southern Hospitality Talks Coming Out On TV And Looking For Love - Exclusive
Mikel Simmons has made a name for himself as the outgoing VIP host of Republic, the Charleston bar and restaurant featured in the "Southern Charm" spin-off series "Southern Hospitality." In the show's first-ever season, he returned to his job at Republic after a short suspension ready to impress Leva Bonaparte, Republic's manager, while avoiding judgmental coworkers and trying his best to stay out of their drama.
Meghan And Tina On Getting More Vulnerable In 1000-Lb Best Friends Season 2 - Exclusive Interview
TLC fans were first introduced to Meghan Crumpler on "Too Large," a series she starred in alongside one of her best friends, Vannessa Cross. In the show, the friends struggled to lose weight, and they have continued that endeavor in "1000-lb Best Friends." Crumpler and Cross are joined by their other friends Tina Arnold and Ashley Sutton in "1000-lb Best Friends" as the dynamic crew supports one another and strives to achieve a healthy lifestyle.
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0