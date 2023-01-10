Read full article on original website
Now sissy that walk at the World of Winter Drag Show in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — While winter can be a drag at times, the season can always be spiced up with some drag queens. As a part of the World of Winter festival, the Winter’s a DRAG show welcomed attendees on Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Grand Rapids. The...
Does lack of sunlight in West Michigan got you down? Sunshine Station available at this library.
HOLLAND, MI -- Holland’s Herrick District Library is inviting the community to take a seat at its new, cozy Sunshine Station equipped with light therapy lamps to help people through the dreary winter season. It comes at a time when West Michigan has lacked sunlight, consistently dealing with cloudy...
Fox17
Family of Naya Reynolds continues legacy through scholarship
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grief for Naya Reynolds's family will last a lifetime, but it's what they’re doing with the memories, the impact, and her legacy that matters most. Maya Davis says her daughter was known for bringing people together. She had a smile that could light up a room.
Michigan high school with all 10th graders taking unique AP course to get visit from College Board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Michigan high school has received the attention of the College Board for its implementation of a unique, school-wide Advanced Placement (AP) program that’s meant to build academic confidence in all of its students. The College Board, best known for administering and designing the...
townbroadcast.com
Martin School folks deserve to learn ‘rest of the story’
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. Legendary news and views broadcaster Paul Harvey used to do a segment on radio called, “The rest of the story.” He would begin with an outline of some development and then proceed to provide a twist at the end to better expose information to the listener.
Fox17
After school program is changing lives, families, communities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — For working parents, one of the biggest challenges is childcare and making sure your kids have enriching opportunities to thrive. And this only gets harder as those kids get older. But there's an amazing program keeping them all busy, learning and helping one another - which in turn helps our communities. It’s called New City Kids.
Demolition begins on downtown Muskegon’s ‘tumor on the Torrent’
MUSKEGON, MI – A deteriorating historic carriage house in downtown Muskegon has been demolished and work has begun to remove a large “tumor” from the main house. Earlier this year, the Downtown Muskegon Development Corp., a non-profit established to develop the downtown, acquired the former Community Services Building with the intent of tearing it down.
Corewell Health plans outpatient heart surgical center in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
Muskegon educators a step ahead
Good morning, and happy Friday Jr.! Now with the news ... Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state’s laws surrounding restraint and seclusion should be improved after seeing an investigation done by the Free Press last year. Schools in Muskegon are working to honor her request and avoid these controversial tactics. ...
Nonalcoholic beverage shop celebrates grand opening in GR
A new bottle shop in Grand Rapids has opened its doors, stocked with items to support a sober lifestyle.
‘Elements of bad faith’ in Muskegon’s transfer of public lake access to developer, judge finds
MUSKEGON, MI – A judge used pointed language in refusing to toss a lawsuit that challenges the city of Muskegon’s transfer of property with Muskegon Lake public access to a developer. “The court finds that elements of bad faith accompany the transfer of the real estate and the...
Fox17
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
WOOD
FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen
A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday with “sextortion” of a Michigan minor, according to federal attorneys. (Jan. 11, 2023) FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen. A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids...
WZZM 13
'STILL Where You Belong': Community members band together against newly-elected county commissioners
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — More than a week after the newly-elected county commissioners in Ottawa County took many by surprise with significant leadership changes, community members are banding together to work behind the scenes. "People are asking 'what is going on? 'What can I do? Are people looking into...
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids Announces Ashli Schoonmaker as New Marketing Director
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids announces the newest addition to its management team as Ashli Schoonmaker has been named Marketing Director for the open-air shopping destination in Byron Center, MI.
From rural Michigan to Nashville, young songwriter covers Midwest stories on debut release
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Not many people, especially from a small rural town in Michigan, get the chance to work with a Grammy-winning producer. However, a 22-year-old who not that long ago was walking the halls of Martin High School did just that. “We’ve always gotten really stupid lucky,...
Senior housing firm buys downtown Muskegon lot where ambitious Foundry Square was planned
MUSKEGON, MI – A group that provides housing to senior citizens has purchased an 8-acre lot in downtown Muskegon that once had been the site of a proposed $65 million mixed-use development. The lot on Morris Avenue next to the Social Security Administration has been purchased by Emunah Muskegon...
Scaled-back housing development at historic Sligh building approved by Grand Rapids commission
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An amended plan approved Thursday for the redevelopment of the historic Sligh Furniture building in Grand Rapids cuts the number of apartments from 753 to 438 but boosts the amount of space for makers and manufacturing. The change comes after the developer leading the project,...
