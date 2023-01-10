Read full article on original website
Former FBI assistant director sees 'glaring disparity' in DOJ's 'kid gloves' treatment of Biden
Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker told Fox News Digital there is a "glaring disparity" in how Biden and Trump are treated by the DOJ as it relates to classified materials.
Classified document snafus predate Biden presidency
Long before today’s political mayhem, I came across a top secret document on a table in Joe Biden’s White House office. The red warning on the cover caught my attention but my eyes drifted to the then-vice president’s keepsakes, a leather binder and photos of Jill, Beau, Hunter, Ashley and Champ. ...
George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report
The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
Turley says latest document dump ‘undermines’ White House’s central claim on treatment of classified info
Liberal law professor Jonathan Turley reacted on Twitter to news that more classified information was found at President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Supreme Court to hear immigration case brought by transgender woman against Biden administration
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear the case of a Guatemalan transgender woman seeking to avoid deportation from the U.S. after a lower court denied her claim.
In new GOP-led House, Rep. Sara Jacobs targets global peacekeeping, digital privacy and children's issues
Last year, during her first term, Jacobs worked to boost military pay, housing and child care and protect digital privacy for reproductive health.
U.S. Will Hit Its Debt Limit Thursday, Start Taking Steps to Avoid Default, Yellen Warns Congress
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress that the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit next Thursday, and asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to either suspend or increase the debt limit. Yellen wrote that the Treasury Department will begin "taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting...
