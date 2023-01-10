ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Independent

Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event

Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...

