Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane LaddDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer
Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
Patriots Sign Little-Known Cornerback To Future Contract
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they have signed defensive back Rodney Randle to a future contract. Randle, 25, originally was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Lamar University. The two-time All-Southland Conference selection was released by LA the end of training camp.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder
With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
MLB Insiders Suggest Landing Spots For Ex-Red Sox Michael Wacha
The Boston Red Sox could see one of their more reliable starters from last season on the move. Despite a bounce back year with the Red Sox in 2022, Michael Wacha has remained up for grabs on the Major League Baseball free agency market through mid-January. He made 23 starts, posting an 11-2 record and pitched 127.1 innings — Wacha’s highest total since 2017 and the second most in Boston’s rotation. The 31-year-old also recorded a 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and struck out 104 batters.
Patriots Rumors: What Mac Jones Did To Anger Bill Belichick During Season
You no longer need a tin-foil hat to wonder whether there was real tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick this season. The signs were there in late October, when Belichick alienated Jones before, during and after the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which came at the height of “Zappe Fever.” And they were there Monday morning when Belichick refused to back Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future.
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
What NFL Team Reportedly Would Have To Pay Derek Carr After Trade
Derek Carr officially said his goodbyes to the Raiders fanbase Thursday and the Las Vegas organization reportedly started the process of evaluating the quarterback’s trade market. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday confirmed all signs point to Carr leaving the organization. What happens from here, however, is quite unknown....
Celtics ‘Happy’ Payton Pritchard Taking Advantage Of Opportunities
Payton Pritchard’s third season with the Boston Celtics has been defined by diminished minutes and an inconsistent role. That hasn’t stop him from contributing whenever his number is called, however. Such was the case Thursday night in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The Celtics’...
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal
Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
Jerod Mayo Reportedly Won’t Interview For This Job After Patriots Statement
Jerod Mayo reportedly has removed himself from consideration for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job. One day after the New England Patriots said in a statement that they were in talks with Mayo on a contract extension, multiple outlets reported the linebackers coach had turned down the Browns’ request to interview him for their DC vacancy.
Patriots Rumors: New Context On Bill Belichick’s Coaching Plans
We’re starting to see a somewhat clearer picture of how Bill Belichick will go about fixing the New England Patriots offense. On Wednesday, multiple reports indicated Belichick’s end-of-season meeting with team owner Robert Kraft resulted in the two being on the same page about making changes to the offense’s coaching structure. What form those changes take — will Bill O’Brien replace Matt Patricia? is Kliff Kingsbury an option? — remains to be seen, but it appears Belichick will not run it back with the same group that created an anemic mess in 2022.
Brad Marchand Adds To Point-Tally With Patrice Bergeron Assist
The Boston Bruins have one rule: don’t lose twice. The Black and Gold stay true to their cardinal rule following up Thursday’s home loss with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and...
Red Sox DFA Right-Handed Pitcher To Make Room For Corey Kluber
The Red Sox made their signing of Corey Kluber official Thursday. Right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The two-time Cy Young award winner signed a one-year deal with Boston that also includes a club option for 2024. Kluber brings a veteran...
Red Sox Avoid Arbitration With Five Players For 2023 MLB Season
The Red Sox had a busy week and that continued Friday afternoon. Boston avoided arbitration with Alex Verdugo, Nick Pivetta, Reese McGuire, Christian Arroyo and Ryan Brasier, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Speier provided a breakdown of each of the above player’s...
Does This Report Eliminate Idea Of Tom Brady Joining Dolphins?
It doesn’t sound like the Dolphins are preparing to enter the Tom Brady sweepstakes this offseason. Miami has been tabbed as a potential landing spot for Brady, who can enter NFL free agency in March. The Dolphins were very interested in the star quarterback a few years ago and the organization has plenty of selling points that could appeal to Brady.
Everyone Sent Same Tweet After Chargers’ Epic Playoff Collapse
Will the Chargers be led by a new head coach in the 2023 NFL season?. That possibility was on the minds of countless football fans after Saturday night’s game at TIAA Bank Field. The Chargers looked like a lock for the divisional round when they held a 27-0 first-half lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Trevor Lawrence and company managed to storm all the way back and notch a miraculous 31-30 win.
Andrew McCutchen Returning to Pirates on 1-Year Deal
Free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen is returning to Steel City. According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the Pirates have signed McCutchen to a one-year contract, pending a physical. Drafted 11th overall by Pittsburgh in 2005, the 36-year-old spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the Pirates, a...
Why Jim Montgomery Views Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs As ‘Bigger’ Game
Most coaches don’t like to build up one game as bigger than the next. It’s just one in a stack of 82. But Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery did the exact opposite Friday, elevating Boston’s matchup with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, who are in second place behind the B’s in the Atlantic Division, on Saturday at TD Garden.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0