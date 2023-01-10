ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freetown, IN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

2 arrested after deputies find 'blue pill of death' during drug bust in Scottsburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheriff's deputies in southern Indiana said they found the "blue pill of death" during a recent drug bust. Thursday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office served warrants in Scottsburg and found more than 400 blue-covered pills with fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post from the department.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Twenty-two pounds of cocaine discovered during a traffic stop

HENDRICKS CO. – On January 12, at approximately 3:50 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a semi-tractor trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the fifty-nine-mile marker. The driver was identified as Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, Texas. During the course of the inspection and conversation...
PLAINFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after reports of child neglect

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing felony charges of domestic battery on a family member under the age of 14. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 42-year-old Robert Lemmons Sr. after police received a report from Mitchell Junior High School about possible child abuse. The children lived...
MITCHELL, IN
korncountry.com

Scipio man arrested on stolen weapon charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Jennings County man on several charges Wednesday evening after a stolen rifle was found in his car during a traffic stop. Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle driven by Jesse D. Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near Second and California...
COLUMBUS, IN
wslmradio.com

Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills

On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
CARMEL, IN
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Woman Charged with Attempted Murder

A Bloomington woman has been charged with attempted murder following an assault on a city bus. The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon at the bus stop at West 4th Street and the B-Line Trail. Bloomington Police received a report of a stabbing that had taken place on a Transit Bus that was stopped at the intersection. A witness who had been on the bus during the assault followed the suspect on foot and was able to give officers information that led to an arrest. Bloomington Police have identified the suspect as 56-year-old Billie Davis of Bloomington. Once police were able to determine the extent of the victim’s injuries, Davis was charged with one felony count of attempted murder.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Washington man arrested on child molestation charges

SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested on felony charges after a drug-related death

WASHINGTON CO. – On Wednesday morning, Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on State Road 39 in Washington County however, it has a Scottsburg address.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 killed in east side motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police originally listed one person in critical […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy