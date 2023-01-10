Read full article on original website
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
wdrb.com
2 arrested after deputies find 'blue pill of death' during drug bust in Scottsburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheriff's deputies in southern Indiana said they found the "blue pill of death" during a recent drug bust. Thursday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office served warrants in Scottsburg and found more than 400 blue-covered pills with fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post from the department.
wbiw.com
Twenty-two pounds of cocaine discovered during a traffic stop
HENDRICKS CO. – On January 12, at approximately 3:50 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a semi-tractor trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the fifty-nine-mile marker. The driver was identified as Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, Texas. During the course of the inspection and conversation...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after reports of child neglect
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing felony charges of domestic battery on a family member under the age of 14. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 42-year-old Robert Lemmons Sr. after police received a report from Mitchell Junior High School about possible child abuse. The children lived...
korncountry.com
Scipio man arrested on stolen weapon charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Jennings County man on several charges Wednesday evening after a stolen rifle was found in his car during a traffic stop. Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle driven by Jesse D. Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near Second and California...
wslmradio.com
Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills
On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
wbiw.com
Woman facing attempted murder charge after Bloomington Transit bus stabbing
BLOOMINGTON – Wednesday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred on a Bloomington Transit bus. The assault reportedly occurred when the bus stopped at the intersection of West 4th Street and the B-Line Trail. A...
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
Indiana Man Leaves His Meth at a Store, Gets Arrested After Coming Back to Get it
Let me start off by saying, I have never smoked, injected, or inhaled an illegal drug of any kind in my life. With that in mind, I can't say with absolute certainty that I wouldn't do what this man in Madison, Indiana did recently when he left a bag of meth in the bathroom of a business, but I'd like to think I wouldn't.
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Woman Charged with Attempted Murder
A Bloomington woman has been charged with attempted murder following an assault on a city bus. The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon at the bus stop at West 4th Street and the B-Line Trail. Bloomington Police received a report of a stabbing that had taken place on a Transit Bus that was stopped at the intersection. A witness who had been on the bus during the assault followed the suspect on foot and was able to give officers information that led to an arrest. Bloomington Police have identified the suspect as 56-year-old Billie Davis of Bloomington. Once police were able to determine the extent of the victim’s injuries, Davis was charged with one felony count of attempted murder.
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested on child molestation charges
SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
Series of shootings early Saturday that left two people dead and 2 injured
IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting at an eastside motel and two other shootings in Indy early Saturday.
wdrb.com
59-year-old man charged with murder after fatal crash on I-264W late Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport late Thursday night. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday....
wbiw.com
Two arrested on felony charges after a drug-related death
WASHINGTON CO. – On Wednesday morning, Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on State Road 39 in Washington County however, it has a Scottsburg address.
WTHI
Police: 22 pounds of cocaine found in semi during Indiana traffic stop
A Texas man is being charged after Indiana State Police say a large amount of cocaine was found in his semi during a traffic stop. According to ISP, a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on I-70 just west of Indianapolis around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police originally listed one person in critical […]
wbiw.com
Arrest made after witnesses spot man slashing tires in a parking lot
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were summoned to the 2000 block of Industrial Park Drive on Tuesday, because of a report stating a male was slashing tires in a parking lot, according to a probable cause affidavit. When police arrived at 1:04 p.m., they...
