A Bloomington woman has been charged with attempted murder following an assault on a city bus. The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon at the bus stop at West 4th Street and the B-Line Trail. Bloomington Police received a report of a stabbing that had taken place on a Transit Bus that was stopped at the intersection. A witness who had been on the bus during the assault followed the suspect on foot and was able to give officers information that led to an arrest. Bloomington Police have identified the suspect as 56-year-old Billie Davis of Bloomington. Once police were able to determine the extent of the victim’s injuries, Davis was charged with one felony count of attempted murder.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO