WTVM
Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery and shoplifting suspect. On December 2, 2022, Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the Circle K on the 3700 block of Macon Road in reference to a robbery by force and shoplifting at the store.
WTVM
LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash. At the scene, Timothy Mobley, 37, was the driver of one the vehicles in the crash. Mobley told police that he had just stabbed his wife and that she was at their home located at 910 Troup Street.
WTVM
Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department finds missing mother and son safe. 32-year-old Olivia Landrum and 4-year-old Quavion Landrum went missing from the 500 block of Brown Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on January 11. As of January 12, both have been found safe.
WTVM
Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
WTVM
Sheriffs deputy in Alabama is recovering from an exposure to hazardous substance
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) -On January 13, around 6:47pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible drug overdose at a residence located in the 100 block of Lee Road, in Smiths Station. Responding deputies contacted a 29 year old male, who stated that he was fine...
Ga. man confesses to stabbing wife to death after crashing car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange is now facing charges for his wife’s murder after police say he confessed to stabbing her. Officers were called to a car crash on Lukken Industrial Drive just before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WTVM
Columbus teen suspects in deadly Cross Tie Ct. shooting pleads not guilty
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last two juvenile suspects in the Columbus murder of a teen in November 2022 pleaded not guilty during their preliminary hearing. Both Mayel Porter and Malik Lewis are charged with murder and armed robbery. Police say the teens were two of three juveniles involved in...
WTVM
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
WTVM
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
WTVM
City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory. According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community. Officials say the advisory...
WTVM
Malfunctioning boom truck causes closure, bridge damage on Ala. I-85
ALABAMA (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a boom truck damages a part of the Macon County 97 bridge. According to ALEA, the accident happened at about 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 13 near the 20-mile marker in Macon County. Troopers say the truck malfunctioned and raised while traveling north on...
WTVM
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
WTVM
Suspects arrested for involvement in Eufaula firearms assault
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault. A 39-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on South Randolph Avenue on Wednesday 4 January 2023. The lone victim is expected to make a recovery. Charisma...
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
WTVM
LaGrange police urge citizens to beware of contracting scams during storm repairs
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department urges citizens not to fall victim to scammers while beginning the process of having their homes and property repaired after the recent tornado. Officials advise when communicating with contractors to research the business and inquire about references, licensing and whether the business...
WTVM
City of Phenix City administrative offices close due to weather
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces early closing due to severe weather. According to officials, the administrative offices will close at 4 p.m. on Jan. 12.
WTVM
Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty. The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.
CPD makes a third arrest in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting
UPDATE 01/10/2023: Columbus Police have made another arrest in the Cross Tie Court shooting. According to CPD, warrants for Murder and two counts of Armed Robbery were issued for Mayel Porter under Senate Bill 440. Porter turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s […]
