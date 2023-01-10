ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVM

Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery and shoplifting suspect. On December 2, 2022, Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the Circle K on the 3700 block of Macon Road in reference to a robbery by force and shoplifting at the store.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash. At the scene, Timothy Mobley, 37, was the driver of one the vehicles in the crash. Mobley told police that he had just stabbed his wife and that she was at their home located at 910 Troup Street.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Missing mom, son last seen on Brown Ave. in Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department finds missing mother and son safe. 32-year-old Olivia Landrum and 4-year-old Quavion Landrum went missing from the 500 block of Brown Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on January 11. As of January 12, both have been found safe.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory. According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community. Officials say the advisory...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Suspects arrested for involvement in Eufaula firearms assault

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault. A 39-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on South Randolph Avenue on Wednesday 4 January 2023. The lone victim is expected to make a recovery. Charisma...
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

LaGrange police urge citizens to beware of contracting scams during storm repairs

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department urges citizens not to fall victim to scammers while beginning the process of having their homes and property repaired after the recent tornado. Officials advise when communicating with contractors to research the business and inquire about references, licensing and whether the business...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty. The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD makes a third arrest in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting

UPDATE 01/10/2023: Columbus Police have made another arrest in the Cross Tie Court shooting. According to CPD, warrants for Murder and two counts of Armed Robbery were issued for Mayel Porter under Senate Bill 440. Porter turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA

