TCM Classic Film Festival: Russ Tamblyn, Patrizia von Brandenstein to Be Honored

West Side Story star Russ Tamblyn and Oscar-winning production designer Patrizia von Brandenstein of Amadeus fame will be honored at the 14th annual TCM Classic Film Festival in April, it was announced Tuesday.

Each year, the event pays tribute to those whose work in Hollywood has left a lasting impact. The festival returns April 13-16 to Hollywood with the theme “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”

Tamblyn showed off his acrobatic skills as the youngest Pontipee in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) and as Riff, the leader of the Jets, in West Side Story (1961).

He also received a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for his turn in Peyton Place (1957) and was memorable in two Father of the Bride films with Elizabeth Taylor, The Haunting (1963), Twin Peaks and much more.

Von Brandenstein won the Oscar for best art direction-set decoration for Amadeus (1984) and was nominated for Ragtime (1981) and The Untouchables (1987) as well. Her body of work includes The Candidate (1972), Silkwood (1983), Working Girl (1988), Six Degrees of Separation (1993), The Quick and the Dead (1995) and The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996).

She received a lifetime achievement award from the Art Directors Guild in 2016.

“We spend so much time talking about actors and directors, but filmmaking is a collaborative art. Patrizia has been at the top of her game for a long time, and we’re honored to be able to shine this spotlight on her and her craft,” TCM host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement. “Her movies have the unmistakable touch of her art and impeccable taste.”

Meanwhile, Mankiewicz called Tamblyn “one of the really good guys in this business” and added that “it’s impossible to think of the musicals Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and West Side Story without him, and then in between those he made this delicious drama Peyton Place .”

Von Brandenstein and Tamblyn will appear with TCM hosts at Club TCM inside the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel to chat about their lives and work, and Six Degrees of Separation , Amadeus , Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Peyton Place will screen at the festival.

