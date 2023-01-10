Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Crypto in for a ‘choppy year’ of slow capital deployment, investors say
“I think it’s going to be a fairly choppy year,” David Nage, venture capital portfolio manager at Arca, said to TechCrunch. “You’re going to have a pretty strong stomach for this over the next few years here. We’re trying to be healthy, mindful and have grounding out there and not let emotions affect us.”
TechCrunch
BlackRock acquires minority stake in SMB 401(k) provider Human Interest
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Human Interest’s digital retirement benefits platform allows users “to launch a retirement plan in minutes and put it on autopilot,” according to the company. It also touts that it has eliminated all 401(k) transaction fees. The startup told TechCrunch previously that it works with “every kind of SMB” — from tech startups to law offices, to dentists to dog walkers, to manufacturing firms, to social justice nonprofits.
TechCrunch
The slow-burn standardization of venture capital
It took me a while, but I’m realizing that my startup love language is discussing any attempts to standardize the opaque and often informal world of venture capital. The clear tension is what entices me: How do you automate a process such as writing checks, which requires human buy-in and the art of trust in a way that leaves both parties happy.
TechCrunch
Crypto.com cuts 20% jobs amid ‘significant damage’ to industry from FTX
This is the second major layoff at the Singapore-headquartered Crypto.com, which cut 250 jobs in mid-last year — though a report suggested that more than 2,000 people were either let go or left at their own will. The company did not say what roles were being eliminated in the new round of layoffs but blamed the collapse of FTX, whose misappropriation of customers’ funds and bankruptcy “significantly damaged trust in the industry.”
TechCrunch
Does it ever make more sense to raise a structured round over taking a valuation cut?
Many startups that tried to avoid raising a regular round in 2022 — or turned to an alternative to hold them over — will find themselves in a tough cash position this year and will have to try to raise. In the process of securing the funds they...
TechCrunch
Sequoia Capital’s Alfred Lin in his first public interview since the implosion of FTX (video)
The investment, once a source of pride for the firm, has tarnished not only Sequoia but also Lin, who led the deal on behalf of Sequoia and who was also the firm’s point of contact with CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for a year and a half. He spoke thoughtfully yesterday about how he feels today about a bet gone so wrong.
TechCrunch
No Meat Factory eats up new capital to build bigger protein production plant in US
The Canada-based company, which produces alternative proteins for third-party customers, took in $42 million in new Series B capital to build a bigger manufacturing facility in the U.S. No Meat Factory has now raised $60 million to date. New investor Tengelmann Growth Partners led the round and was joined by...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2022 stock options report, pivot to SaaS, crypto investor survey
Who’s taking on more risk: A Stanford grad who leveraged their network to raise a seed round or an immigrant worker who relocates to an expensive city for a startup job?. In its latest yearly report, Secfi, which helps workers manage equity, found that 24% of the companies on its platform reduced their valuations last year.
TechCrunch
Sealed buys sensor startup InfiSense to fuel energy-saving services
Sealed did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said in a statement that scooping up Burlington, Vermont-based InfiSense would help it “cut home energy waste.”. Headquartered in Manhattan, Sealed finances and oversees electrification upgrades, such as replacing oil or gas heaters with electric heat pumps and insulation. Ridding homes of fossil fuels can lower energy bills, cut household emissions and improve your health. You may have seen this topic in the news recently, because potential stove regulations are now the latest flashpoint in a culture war over clean energy.
TechCrunch
Kenya’s Xetova exploring market data gaps in Africa to boost trade insight access
Realizing emerging opportunities, Xetova, a Kenyan startup, is deploying technologies that make information on market opportunities accessible to traders. It is now building a network of large, medium and small enterprises, which will be tapped to draw insights and foresights on market opportunities and risks. “We are building a trust...
TechCrunch
Is it time for a Common App for startup founders?
This reality makes Afore Capital’s latest product launch appear all the more benevolent. The venture firm, which just closed a $150 million fund in May 2022, is launching what it describes as a common application for pre-seed startup founders. Similar to the well-known undergraduate college admission application, a startup Common App would allow founders to seamlessly pitch multiple investors using the same basic form and pitch deck — all at once.
TechCrunch
Career Karma’s latest layoff underscores edtech’s new challenge
The cut shows that even as many edtech companies attempt to right-size their staff, there’s more work to do. Harris’ e-mail to remaining staff underscores the tension of today: Once eager enterprise customers are still making up their minds on whether or not to sign up for new tools, leading to extended sales cycles and uncertainty.
TechCrunch
Coho AI, which uses AI to help B2B SaaS companies boost revenue, raises $8.5M
That’s why Ariel Maislos, who sold semiconductor startup Anobit to Apple for $400 million in 2012, partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to launch Coho AI, a product-led revenue optimization platform designed to help businesses — specifically software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses — access insights for upselling and growth.
TechCrunch
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
TechCrunch
SEC filing shows Adobe had interest in buying Figma as early as 2020
One point previously unknown is that Adobe approached Figma as early as 2020, and Figma co-founder and CEO Dylan Field met with Adobe representatives several times during those years before finally coming to an agreement in September. According to the document, preliminary discussions about a possible partnership or acquisition first...
TechCrunch
Stratospheric balloon company World View to go public in $350M SPAC deal
The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, will provide the combined company with up to $121 million in gross proceeds, plus an option to enter into additional equity financing agreements for up to $75 million. The $121 million figure is assuming no shareholder redemptions, however, and as we’ve seen with some space SPACs in the past — notably Virgin Orbit, which we covered earlier this week — an unexpected number of redemptions can sometimes drastically eat into that figure.
TechCrunch
Teach yourself growth marketing: How to launch a paid acquisition channel
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses, and I can confidently attest that working is the best way to learn. I am not saying you need to immediately join a Series A startup or land a growth...
TechCrunch
You’re not going to grow into your 2021 valuation
That statement is in reference to their expectations of when they’ll price their IPO, or with regards to a future private round. They are implying that they will wait to go public until they can price an IPO higher than or at least at the same valuation as their last funding round. This further implies that the company is opposed to down rounds or publicizing a decrease in their valuation.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Pet tech startup Digitail fetches $11M Series A led by Atomico
Hello, dear readers! We’re back once again (like a renegade master) with a wall of great tech news stories. Plug in some headphones and bop your head to that song while you catch up on what’s happening out there in the wider worlds. Remember: There’s no such thing as a standing desk. It’s a dancing desk. Aw yessss. (We may have had a little bit too much coffee this morning. That might explain our ill behavior.) — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Alphabet robotics division Intrinsic hit with layoffs
The company’s “Other Bets” division is the first to see impact. As the name not so subtly implies, these divisions operate outside key focuses like search and ads. With many of the firms having graduated from the Alphabet X moonshot factory, the operation has taken on an almost in-house accelerator style role.
Comments / 0