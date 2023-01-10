ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14.

The winner should keep their ticket in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Jan. 11, with an estimated jackpot of $360 million.

