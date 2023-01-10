ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FMX 94.5

A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock

The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse To Add Lubbock Location Inside SPC Downtown

Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day 2023

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are a lot of ways to enjoy it. No matter if its friends, lovers or a family night there are a lot of things in Lubbock you can do for this fun night. All you have to do is plan. Which...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

How I Will Spend 1.35 Billion To Become A Supervillian

Ha! I am here to mock all of you who are making secret deals with superior beings about what a nice person you're going to be if win this money. Not me, I have other plans. There are $1.35 million dollars up for grabs in tonight's lottery. I thought about opening a place for stray dogs. I thought about putting together a team of carpenters to go around repairing houses for the poor and elderly. I even thought about doing things like picking up the school lunch tab for underprivileged kids. The truth is, I'm tired of pretending, I would be the ultimate a-hole prankster. Here are some of the things I'd actually do.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023

Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock

Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

10 Lubbock Food Blogs You Can Follow on Instagram

One of the many great things about Lubbock is the foodie community. There are so many people that are passionate about food and want to share their finds with their fellow Lubbockites. This means that there is a pretty wide variety of food blogs out there, especially ones that can...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

How Could The Huge Texas Budget Surplus Help Us In Lubbock?

Texas has an enormous budget surplus. Clearly, that money came from us and should go back to us, but in what manner? And how specifically for Lubbock?. Sales tax. This is the direct result of inflation, and because sales tax is collected based on a percentage of the sale (6.25%, with local governments tacking on up to 2% more) the overall amount of tax collected meant that Texas has an additional $27 to $35 billion dollars, according to Texas Public Radio.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Did You Know You Can Actually Eat Tumbleweeds?

I can't believe how many tumbleweeds are on my block right now. They are absolutely everywhere. Stuck in the gutters, rolling through traffic, hanging out in my bushes. EVERYWHERE. I remembered an old Texas cookbook that my grandmother had when I was growing up. It had a recipe for tumbleweeds in it. I always thought it was odd, but now that they have infiltrated our city and caused a bunch of ruckus, maybe it's time for us to get even, and start eating them...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Keep an Eye Out for This New Girl Scout Cookie

As the holidays are officially over we are kind of in a lull until Valentines day but there is one day that almost everyone looks forward to. The beginning of Girl Scout Cookie sale season, which kicks off Friday, January 13. These are not made from real Girl Scouts, if you ever watched the classic 1991 Addams Family movie then you get it.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

