ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

New head coach named for OPRRF boys lacrosse

When it takes the field this spring, the Oak Park and River Forest High School boys lacrosse team will have a new voice to provide guidance. Justin Porter was introduced Jan. 13 as the Huskies’ new head coach. He replaces Rocco Chierici, who led the program for eight years.
OAK PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy