As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
Weather Sketch: Lindsey
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Petting Away Worry and Stress
Many University of Minnesota Duluth students look forward to seeing the animals at PAWS every month. We invited regulars Pat, Kevin, and Makoons to find out if you can pet away worry and stress. Pat Castellano is a retired humane educator who volunteers for PAWS. She explained how the whole...
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Rescuers raced Friday to find survivors in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. Authorities described widespread...
Homegrown Winter Fiasco showcases 15 local artists at five different venues
Five different venues in the Lincoln Park Craft District in Duluth provided free music Friday night for the Homegrown Winter Fiasco. “We’re so excited to have live music here again,” said Wild State Director of Operations Allison Longley. “It’s great to just get that energy in the building, and Homegrown, the festival itself, is something that we always look forward to. So the Winter Fiasco is really fun to just get us excited for homegrown too.”
Around Town – Jan. 13, 2023
Indoor events are the name of the game Around Town this weekend. UMD’s Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium is hosting a couple shows this weekend. The one at 2 p.m. Saturday is called Earth, Moon, & Sun. It follows a coyote character that is based on American Indian oral tradition. It’s $5 for adults or $3 for seniors, kids, and students. If you miss it this weekend, it’s running every Saturday in January.
Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view...
Sabrina Ullman: Precipitation chances return late tonight
Today will be cloudy with a south wind of 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the thirties throughout the region. Temperatures will drop a few degrees tonight, with overnight lows in the upper twenties to low thirties. Precipitation chances return after midnight and stick around until Tuesday afternoon. By...
Biden welcomed back to Georgia after laying low in midterms
ATLANTA (AP) — During the 2022 midterm campaign, President Joe Biden steered clear of Georgia as Sen. Raphael Warnock, like many other battleground-state Democrats, sought to distance himself from the White House amid an inflationary economy and the president’s lagging approval ratings. Now, with Warnock having secured his...
UMD women’s hockey top Bemidji on Friday
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was at home on Friday taking on a Bemidji State team that they beat four times a year ago. Taylor Anderson recorded two goal in the game, including one after she exited the penalty box. UMD outshot the Beavers by...
Recipe: Duluth Grill’s Biscuits and Gravy
Dan Lefebvre, a managing partner at Duluth Grill, shows us how to make Biscuits and Gravy. It’s perfect for a winter brunch. In separate pot add mill, water, black pepper, sage, salt, chicken base and bring to a boil Add browned sausage and drippings to pot. Once fat is...
Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”
Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
Superior boy’s hockey falls on Red the Rink night
The Superior Spartans boy’s hockey team was at home Friday hosting Eau Claire North on ‘Red the Rink’ night, serving as a local fundraiser to gather support to fight ALS. The Spartans also debuted red jerseys for the event that powered them to an early 2-0. With...
UMD men’s hockey swept by Omaha
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team fell to 9-12-1 on the season after losing on Saturday to the Omaha Mavericks 6-1. The lone Bulldogs goal scorer was Isaac Howard, a goal which came in the first period of play. After a scoreless second between both teams...
Wisconsin GOP leader proposes flat income tax; Evers opposes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate proposed implementing a flat 3.25% income tax rate on Friday, a plan that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to block saying it benefits the wealthy over the middle class. The conflict comes as both sides say they...
Mother and 2-year-old survive Esko camper fire
On January 14th, firefighters from Esko, Carlton, and Wrenshall Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fire. The camper was located at the Knife Island Campground in Esko. When crews arrived they found a pull behind camper engulfed in flames at a campsite. A 24-year-old female and a...
UMD men’s hockey ties game late, falls 3-2
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was on the road Friday taking on Omaha. The Bulldogs fell down two goals going into the third period but mounted a comeback from thier. Getting goals from Owen Gallatin just four minutes into the third period, and Dominic James...
Shipping season set to end when the Soo Locks close on Sunday night
The 2022-2023 shipping season is nearly on the books, with the Soo locks set to close on Sunday night at 11:59pm. “It was a very different season. It started off slow, and didn’t really recover,” shared Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Going down...
UMD football’s Ojile, Laing rake in postseason awards
On Tuesday afternoon, The Don Hansen Football Committee released the 2022 Don Hansen All-American Teams. Minnesota Duluth captains Zach Ojile and Brent Laing were among the honorable mentions. The Don Hansen All-American team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen; who passed on Aug. 29,...
Two men sentenced in fentanyl trafficking operation on Red Lake Reservation
Two men from Detroit have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking operation targeting the Red Lake Reservation. On Thursday, Douglas Edward McClendon, 32, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, and in September, 41-year-old Christopher Douglas Richard received 60 months.
