Michigan State

MDHHS: Get screened for cervical cancer in the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging women across the state to be screened for cervical cancer in the new year. Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, said a vast majority of cervical cancer is caused by HPV, and the virus might not show any symptoms.
Michigan DNR urges caution for snowmobile trail hazards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources trail officials is warning snowmobile riders about the dangers ofwater hazards along some state trails. “There are still wet areas that are normally frozen by this time of year and there are wet areas that are not normally wet...
$6 Million in upgrades announced following 911 outage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Action is being taken following a statewide 911 service disruption this week. Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN) said it experienced a system error on Jan. 10. They believe an error in the company’s optical transport network resulted in database corruption. This caused a hardware/software mismatch resulting in some 911 calls to not be completed as expected or calls that lacked critical caller and address information.
Cigarette sales in Wisconsin are decreasing, experts say vaping to blame

(WFRV) – Cigarette sales are down throughout Wisconsin, and researchers say the decline in cigarette sales correlates with the increase in vaping throughout the state. “Fewer people smoking means generally better health throughout the state,” said Ari Brown, Senior Research Associate at the Wisconsin Policy Forum. “You have things like lower rates of Lung cancer and heart disease.”
Whitmer going to Europe to talk jobs, clean energy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be heading overseas next week on an economic-focused trip, according to her office. The five-day “investment mission” will take the governor to Norway and Switzerland, where she will be “focusing on attracting job-creating business investments, particularly in Michigan’s next-generation of automotive manufacturing and clean energy independence ecosystem,” according to a press release from her office.
Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation

State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
