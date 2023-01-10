Read full article on original website
MDHHS: Get screened for cervical cancer in the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging women across the state to be screened for cervical cancer in the new year. Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, said a vast majority of cervical cancer is caused by HPV, and the virus might not show any symptoms.
Michigan DNR urges caution for snowmobile trail hazards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources trail officials is warning snowmobile riders about the dangers ofwater hazards along some state trails. “There are still wet areas that are normally frozen by this time of year and there are wet areas that are not normally wet...
$6 Million in upgrades announced following 911 outage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Action is being taken following a statewide 911 service disruption this week. Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN) said it experienced a system error on Jan. 10. They believe an error in the company’s optical transport network resulted in database corruption. This caused a hardware/software mismatch resulting in some 911 calls to not be completed as expected or calls that lacked critical caller and address information.
Cigarette sales in Wisconsin are decreasing, experts say vaping to blame
(WFRV) – Cigarette sales are down throughout Wisconsin, and researchers say the decline in cigarette sales correlates with the increase in vaping throughout the state. “Fewer people smoking means generally better health throughout the state,” said Ari Brown, Senior Research Associate at the Wisconsin Policy Forum. “You have things like lower rates of Lung cancer and heart disease.”
Hometown Heroes: Puppy given second chance after being rescued by Soo officers
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – What could have been a very unfortunate situation for one Eastern U.P. pup, has given her a new lease on life thanks to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. “We were working night shift and we were dispatched to a local bridge over...
Whitmer going to Europe to talk jobs, clean energy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be heading overseas next week on an economic-focused trip, according to her office. The five-day “investment mission” will take the governor to Norway and Switzerland, where she will be “focusing on attracting job-creating business investments, particularly in Michigan’s next-generation of automotive manufacturing and clean energy independence ecosystem,” according to a press release from her office.
Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation
State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey
OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
Former Wisconsin campground owner no-shows court appearance, nationwide bench warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she did not appear in court. According to court records, a bench warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she didn’t appear in court on January 12. She was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.
