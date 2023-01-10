GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be heading overseas next week on an economic-focused trip, according to her office. The five-day “investment mission” will take the governor to Norway and Switzerland, where she will be “focusing on attracting job-creating business investments, particularly in Michigan’s next-generation of automotive manufacturing and clean energy independence ecosystem,” according to a press release from her office.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO