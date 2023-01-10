ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, TX

Taylor police find alcohol in vehicles involved in fatal crash

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyQ0L_0k9h8zIQ00

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Taylor Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred over the weekend.

Police responded to a major collision in the 4300 block of North Main Street Saturday around 11 p.m.

According to TPD, a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south and crossed into northbound lanes, where it collided head-on with a 2003 GMC Yukon that was driving northbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two occupants of the GMC were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police found open containers of alcoholic beverages in both vehicles, a release said.

Whether intoxication contributed to the crash will be determined by the results of the Medical Examiner’s Autopsy Toxicology report, according to TPD.

There were no criminal charges pending at the time this article was published.

This is the first fatal crash of the year in Taylor.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Man tells rideshare driver he killed someone: TCSO

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A rideshare driver called 911 after a man told her he had killed someone, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office. 20-year-old Alian Shamar Morrison Davis of Pflugerville is in custody and has been charged with murder. Bail has not been set as of noon Jan. 14. TCSO...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Man 'recklessly' shoots, kills another in Riverside: Police

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has arrested a man they say recklessly handled a firearm and shot and killed another man. APD officers responded on Jan. 10 before 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 2000 block of Willow Creek Drive in Riverside. When they arrived, they found...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Temple police make arrest in aggravated assault

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault. Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual that driving too fast through a neighborhood. No injuries have been reported and police do have a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 fatal crash

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public Safety.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Crash ends pursuit of suspect wanted for murder

The pursuit of a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County ended in Navasota Jan. 4. Around 1:07 p.m. law enforcement in Brazos County began pursuing a 2014 white in color Nissan Altima near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) in Bryan. Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating a person of interest in the Dec. 30 murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera was last seen driving the vehicle and is believed to live in Brazos County.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin man charged with killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, affidavit says

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have arrested a man in the shooting death of 37-year-old Gavin Wood on S. Meadows Drive in North Austin. According to an arrest affidavit, Wood was Eric LaMountain's ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. His ex-girlfriend told police that LaMountain found out about their relationship at the end...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy