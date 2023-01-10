ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

I-95 travelers to be stopped for up to 30 minutes nightly while driving through Stafford

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xs3Y_0k9h8hea00

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Overnight travelers driving on Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg area can expect to be stopped for up to 30 minutes at a time as construction crews work on building a 10-mile extension of 95 Express Lanes in the median, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced.

VDOT said crews plan to stop all northbound and southbound traffic near the exit 133 (Route 17) and exit 140 (Courthouse Road) interchanges in Stafford County for up to 30 minutes at a time, between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. The work will be ongoing from Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 13.

Change in Virginia tolls soon requiring taller vehicles to pay 3x standard rate

Weather permitting, I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane each evening ahead of the 30-minute traffic stops. After each full traffic stop, VDOT says the congestion from the wait will be allowed to clear. Drivers in the area should expect delays throughout the night.

Drivers can find real-time driving conditions, traffic maps and traffic updates at 511Virginia.org .

The construction is part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. VDOT said this stretch of the project is expected to be opened to traffic in late 2023, with project completion in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Woodbridge man arrested for attempting to hit police officer with his car in 2022

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested nearly a year after attempting to hit a police officer with his car. On April 5, 2022, Prince William County Police officers were patrolling the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Neabsco in Woodbridge at around 12:31 a.m. when they saw a silver Chrysler 300 speeding. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chrysler ignored the officers and continued driving, leading officers to disengage.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. man cited for carrying loaded gun at Dulles Airport

A man from Loudoun County, Virginia, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents before bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Thursday at Dulles International Airport. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The 9mm gun...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy