Disturbance at Planet Fitness leaves a man in custody for simple battery of woman, police officer

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

UPDATE, 11:13 A.M.: The man has been identified as Idi Wajima Kitt, 47 of Shorter, AL. He has been booked into jail.

ORIGINAL, 10:00 A.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A man is in custody Tuesday morning after he punched a woman and a police officer at a Planet Fitness.

According to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police , officers were called at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Planet Fitness in the 3500 block of Ambassador Caffery to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned from reports that a man had entered the Planet Fitness and demanded the cell phone of a woman inside. The woman refused to give up her cell phone and attempted to leave. The man then punched the woman with a closed fist.

70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars, ecstasy pills, marijuana and more located after traffic stop

The man then attempted to run by returning to a vehicle and doing burnouts, when he struck 3 other vehicles in the parking lot. When police arrived, they attempted to arrest the man, at which point he resisted arrest while biting and punching a police officer. Police used a taser on the man to take him into custody.

Once the man was taken into custody, he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries from the vehicle accidents. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and a citation for reckless operation of a vehicle.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

