Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder May Have Hinted At Reunion In Latest Post
It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's outfield could use an upgrade -- specifically someone who has a little pop in his bat. As currently constructed, the Red Sox have Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, Japanese newcomer Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran as outfield options on their 40-man roster.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Former Dodgers Draftee Announces Retirement from Baseball
Former Dodgers pitcher Josh Lindblom on Thursday announced his retirement from professional baseball after seven big-league seasons and five in the KBO.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder
With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
KTLO
Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players
ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Yardbarker
New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash
Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision
The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
Yardbarker
Evaluating early returns from Red Sox’ 2022 international signing class
With the 2023 international signing period set to begin on Sunday, now feels like an appropriate time to reflect on how some key members of the Red Sox’ 2022 class fared in their first seasons of professional baseball. Per SoxProspects.com, Boston signed 31 prospects for a combined $5.281 million...
Red Sox’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The Boston Red Sox have had an interesting offseason to this point. Public opinion of the team was at an all-time low after Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency to sign a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and the front office has been scrambling to fix things ever since.
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing
It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter
On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Giants Add Former All-ACC Running Back To Wild Card Roster
The Giants added a former All-ACC RB for Sunday’s roster. The New York Giants will have a former All-ACC running back as a potential option in the backfield for the Wild Card round. The Giants were making a few roster decisions ahead of their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Giants were dealing with injuries in practice, but they appear to have good news on offensive lineman Evan Neal, as the team did not elevate a lineman.
