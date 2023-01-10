Incredibly petty incidents not worth even remembering , let alone saving the text messages and publishing them in a book four years later. What sort of nut cases do something like that ? Answer -- the kind of nuts that are up to no good from the start and have an agenda planned from the very beginning.
So? Harry if you forgave her then why keep dragging this up? Oh, it's because it's a moneymaker for the two of you and who cares what your families think! And you even said in another article that you were brought into this world only because they needed someone there in case something happened to Willy! That's hardly true and I bet Diana would be raging mad that you said that. She WANTED her children EQUALLY! Quit lying to make people more empathetic to you and MM!
Can anybody believe that this is still getting air time?? I will put my money on Kate as far as who to believe. She, however, is not discussing it.Meghan apparently thought Kate had no other responsibilities besides her wedding. I'm sorry Harry has such a manipulative family splitting wife. I hope he likes making everybody bow to her because he will be doing it because many people are going to offend her in some way........in her mind. He is now acting as ridiculous as her with his complaints. We expect there to be differences in any family.....including this one. Most can't earn money off writing about it however.
