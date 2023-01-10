Read full article on original website
KTLO
John Krupella, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old John Krupella of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Krupella died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Ammon Hill, 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Ammon Hill of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Ammon Hill died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
KTLO
Raymond Upchurch, 92, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Raymond Upchurch of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Raymond Upchurch died Saturday in Yellville.
KTLO
Carol Rhodes, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Carol Rhodes of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Carol Rhodes died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home Tuesday
While Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing did not see a winner, one player in North Central Arkansas won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 with the player matching four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
KTLO
Lyle Robards, 81, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Lyle Robards of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Lyle Robards died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Bids for Bargains on hold, KTLO Auction sees high traffic volume
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot would like to issue an apology to all listeners, due to the high traffic volume on ktloauction.com, we are having to put the auction on hold until next Saturday, January 21. We will not be selling any of our instant bargains or auction items...
KYTV
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
KTLO
Ann Cox, 74, Lakeview (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Ann Cox of Lakeview are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Ann Cox died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KYTV
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
KTLO
Wanda F. Gaylord, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Wanda F. Gaylord of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Wanda Gaylord died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Stanley Thomas Gray, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Stanley Thomas Gray of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Stanley Thomas Gray died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Reida Henson, 97, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Reida Henson of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Reida Henson died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
KTLO
Heinrich K. Petersen, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 87-year-old Heinrich K. Peterson of Mountain Home at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Heinrich K. Petersen died Friday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Jimmy D. Cupples, 74, Salesville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Jimmy D. Cupples of Salesville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Jimmy D. Cupples died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Patty Underwood, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old Patty Underwood of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Patty Underwood died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
West Plains woman seriously injured in one vehicle accident
A West Plains woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon outside Grand Gulf State Park. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 58-year-old Steven Holt of West Plains, was traveling westbound on County Road 378 when he lost control on the gravel roadway, a 1/2 mile west of Grand Gulf State Park when he skidded off the left side of the road and overturned.
