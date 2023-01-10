ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Izard County, AR

Kait 8

Levee closed in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
KTLO

$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home Tuesday

While Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing did not see a winner, one player in North Central Arkansas won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 with the player matching four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Popular fish house reopening following fire

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

West Plains woman seriously injured in one vehicle accident

A West Plains woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon outside Grand Gulf State Park. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 58-year-old Steven Holt of West Plains, was traveling westbound on County Road 378 when he lost control on the gravel roadway, a 1/2 mile west of Grand Gulf State Park when he skidded off the left side of the road and overturned.
WEST PLAINS, MO

