abc57.com
Mishawaka Police looking to identify two people in battery investigation on Heritage Square Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in relation to a battery investigation that happened during a theft. The battery took place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at a retail store in the 7300 block of Heritage Square Drive. If...
abc57.com
Man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 shooting on West Marion Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been found guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting death of a man on West Marion Street in January 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. On Friday, a jury found 21-year-old Quincy Lunford of South Bend guilty for his...
abc57.com
Police investigating shots fired report on Stone Drive in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating following a shots fired report on Stone Drive Thursday night, according to police. At 9:09 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Stone Drive for the incident. No one was reported injured. Evidence was collected and police are following...
WANE-TV
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit. Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving...
WNDU
Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home
A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in shooting on Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 9:15 p.m. to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue bon reports of gunfire sounds. While officers were searching the area, they learned that a patient had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for January 13, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Mario Dennard, Adrian Caston, Katelyn Tromblay, and Dustin Woods. Mario Dennard is wanted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Adrian Caston is wanted for stalking and three counts of intimidation. Katelyn Tromblay is wanted...
abc57.com
Wanatah man accused of breaking into home in Noble Township
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Wanatah man was arrested for allegedly entering a home without permission in rural Noble Township, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies were called out to the residence for a reported burglary in progress. Deputies were told...
WNDU
Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
22 WSBT
Police pursuit ends in cemetery, woman arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A woman was arrested after leading police on a chase. Police say a vehicle did not stop near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets, which lead to a pursuit. It ended in the area of College Street and Linden Avenue. The vehicle was then seen...
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
abc57.com
Fatal crash being investigated by Elkhart Police Department
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, which occurred earlier this evening in the 2700 block of Johnson St/Merrill St, Elkhart, In. area. At approximately 6:47 p.m. on January 11, 2023, 911 received a call about a crash involving a...
WNDU
Police investigating after 1 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host Career College Fair & Day Party. Over 40 colleges, trade schools, and vendors will be set up for students and parents to get the information they need. Goshen College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Featured events...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023.If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Mario Dennard is wanted for Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily...
WNDU
Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
Hobart police say they're close to solving murders of Destiny Jackson, Nazirah Muhammad
HOBART, Ind. - Hobart police believe they are close to tracking down those involved in the double homicide of two young women that rocked the community late last year. The fatal shootings happened right before the holiday season. "When we heard about having two deceased females in our city, that's...
95.3 MNC
Police: Speed a factor in M-60 crash that injured Stevensville woman
Speed appears to be a factor in a crash that injured a Stevensville woman. Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, to M-60, south of Yankee Street, in Howard Township. The initial investigation shows the 25-year-old Stevensville woman was traveling eastbound and swerved...
