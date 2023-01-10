Read full article on original website
Philly Squatter Issue Persists
philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia landlord settles a pair of housing discrimination lawsuits
A large Philadelphia landlord has settled the housing discrimination lawsuit filed against the company in federal court last month, attorneys announced Tuesday. Filed on behalf of the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the suit alleged that Pro-Managed LLC violated federal housing laws by openly barring people with housing choice vouchers from renting apartments in majority-white neighborhoods, while accepting the rent subsidy at properties in majority-Black neighborhoods.
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard
A city law backed by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas offers equality and protection for Black drivers. The post Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
Officials: Building under renovation collapses in West Philadelphia
A building that was undergoing renovations collapsed in West Philadelphia.
Fire breaks out in West Philadelphia multipurpose rowhouse
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multipurpose rowhouse in West Philadelphia caught fire on Friday. The fire department responded to an address near 52nd and West Stiles Street around noon. The fire broke out in a house with a ground-floor business and tenants above, fire officials say.Authorities say they found heavy fire on the second floor when they arrived. They also say they rescued one person from that floor.The fire department tells CBS Philadelphia that this was an all hands of deck situation with 60 Philadelphia Fire Department members responding to the fire – including firefighters, medics, chiefs and support personnel. Officials say that two people received medical attention, one of them was taken to a hospital.The fire was placed under control around 1 p.m.The Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
WMDT.com
Philadelphia man arrested on narcotics charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – A Philadelphia man is behind bars in Delaware after being found in possession of a large amount of narcotics during a traffic stop. Just before 4 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Kyeef Williams, who troopers knew did not have a valid driver’s license. Troopers made contact with Williams and asked him to step out of the car, which he did without incident.
Trench rescue underway in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Allentown Fire Department responded to a report of two men stuck in a trench collapse Wednesday afternoon. Officials were called to the area of West Gordon and North Fulton Streets just before 2 p.m.Crews were working on a project with a backhoe when two men got stuck in the back of a building. Officials say one man remains trapped up to his chin and is conscious and alert. The other man was able to climb out using a ladder.The Allentown Fire Department is using shovels and buckets to slowly dig out the trapped man. Crews also have to sure up the trench to prevent another collapse. CBS Philadelphia has been told it still might be a couple of hours before the man is free, but he's conscious and talking. Teams are also piping in hot air to help ward off hypothermia.
Philadelphia remains one of the most bed-bug-infested cities in US
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's a story that will get your skin crawling. Philadelphia is still one of the most bed-bug-infested cities in the United States.The City of Brotherly Love finished third in Orkin's rankings of bed bug cities.The good news?That's one spot better than last year, when Philadelphia came in second.The rankings are based on where Orkin workers did the most bed bug treatments over the past year.Chicago finished in the top spot.
Road rage incident ends with overturned car in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a case of road rage that began Thursday morning in Delaware County and ended in Southwest Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia was told the wild scene all started in Glenolden around 11 a.m.Police say a black BMW SUV and a blue truck were involved. Police say the driver of the BMW hit a blue pickup and didn't stop. That led to a chase into the city when the BMW lost control and hit the 12th police district headquarters at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue. The lieutenant on scene says it's through the grace of God...
Philadelphia man facing charges after father found dead in freezer
A Philadelphia man is facing charges in connection with the death of his father whose body was found inside a freezer in South Philadelphia.
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
Newtown Resident, Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer, Remembered for Her Long Career in Television
A Bucks County woman is being remembered for her contributions to the worlds of news and entertainment, as well has her amazing backstory. Frederica Gaffney, a Newtown resident, passed away on Jan. 6. A longtime resident of the Bucks County town, she also lived in Washington Crossing for many years.
Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County
WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
