ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Allentown Fire Department responded to a report of two men stuck in a trench collapse Wednesday afternoon. Officials were called to the area of West Gordon and North Fulton Streets just before 2 p.m.Crews were working on a project with a backhoe when two men got stuck in the back of a building. Officials say one man remains trapped up to his chin and is conscious and alert. The other man was able to climb out using a ladder.The Allentown Fire Department is using shovels and buckets to slowly dig out the trapped man. Crews also have to sure up the trench to prevent another collapse. CBS Philadelphia has been told it still might be a couple of hours before the man is free, but he's conscious and talking. Teams are also piping in hot air to help ward off hypothermia.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO