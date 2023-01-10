Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
P&G to acquire Black-owned hair care company
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Procter & Gamble announced Jan. 11 it will acquire Mielle Organics, a popular textured hair care brand. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in a few months pending regulatory approval, were not disclosed. P&G (NYSE: PG) said the move expands access to healthy hair products and services for Black women around the world.
WKRC
Study shows promising treatment tests for those with long COVID
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study on long COVID has encouraging news for those who have been struggling with symptoms. This new study did find that in many cases, symptoms of long COVID resolve within a year, but healthcare providers say the better option would be to try and prevent COVID long haulers from ever feeling this way in the first place.
WKRC
Experts warn of mental health 'crisis' from TikTok
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Reports indicate that teen addition and depression is rising in connection to apps such as TikTok. In just five years, TikTok has grown to over one billion users worldwide. Last month, the U.S. government banned TikTok on federal devices, citing national security concerns from the app's...
WKRC
Cincinnati sandwich manufacturer issues recall due to potential health hazard
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati-area sandwich manufacturer is recalling a number of products due to a potential health hazard. M & B Distributors, Inc. issued the voluntary recall Friday, saying that some sandwiches contain allergens not listed on the labels. Those include:. Chicken Salad Sandwich -- contains egg. Cheeseburger --...
WKRC
New guidelines released to prevent bone loss and breaks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The next time you go to the doctor’s office, don't be surprised if you get asked a few questions about your bones. The American College of Physicians just released new guidelines for building better bones. The focus is stopping bone breaks from osteoporosis or bone loss...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: The SPCA is full of puppies like Ryan and Asriel!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati is chock full of adorable puppies like Ryan and Asriel!. Ryan is a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a bundle of energy, but very sweet and fun. Asriel is also a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a little calmer, but still loves to play. For more information, or...
WKRC
Sports betting kiosks popping up around Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Almost 50 suburban bars and restaurants around Cincinnati have been approved to operate sports betting kiosks. That is just in Butler, Clermont, and Warren counties. The list includes several Kroger stores. Hamilton County has almost 80 other locations approved. Sports gambling became legal in Ohio Jan. 1.
WKRC
Verdin Company bells have chimed for more than 180 years in dozens of countries
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was back in 1842 when a local company made its very first clock installation, the one there at the top of Old Saint Mary's Church. A lot of time has passed since then but that company is still ticking today. "When we turned 175 years, we...
WKRC
First topical skin-lifting and tightening treatment approved by FDA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first topical device to tighten the face and lift skin has now been cleared by the FDA. The same company that makes technology to help reduce incontinence and fight ab flab has launched EMFACE. The team at the Advanced Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center showed Local...
WKRC
Local man stepping up to find kidney donor for his best friend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is stepping up to ask for a kidney for one of his best friends. After years of trying everything to keep his kidneys going, Patrick Murray is now in end stage renal disease. That means he's on dialysis, a process that filters the blood.
WKRC
Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
WKRC
Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
WKRC
Report: Americans spending over $300 more per month since last year, due to inflation
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The typical American is spending an extra $371 per month compared to last year due to inflation, according to Moody's Analytics. This report indicates that the cost-of-living appears to be easing. At the inflation peak in June 2022, Moody's Analytics says the average family spent an extra $502, compared to the year before.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Huber Heights, other Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky family invites community to celebrate boy's last chemotherapy session
WALTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky toddler has reached a major milestone -- the end of chemotherapy treatment. Matthew Valero was diagnosed with a Wilms' tumor in September at just 18 months old. A Wilms' tumor is a type of kidney cancer that primarily affects children. He had surgery...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
WKRC
Michigan boy implicates West Clermont Middle School student in school threat
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The 11-year-old Michigan boy who was said to be behind the threat toward West Clermont Middle School has now implicated a student at the school. The alleged threat was made on Snapchat. Detectives tracked down the source through the Snapchat username and IP address to an 11-year-old in Muskegon, Michigan. Investigators contacted the family who confirmed the 11-year-old does not pose a credible threat.
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
Comments / 0