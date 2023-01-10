Read full article on original website
WECT
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Nonprofit works to set struggling families on path to success
WECT
‘This is by far, the most important work I’ve done:’ Black Lives Do Matter art installation moves to CAM
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation was born out of protests around the country. Back in the summer of 2020, those protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American who died in Minneapolis at the knee of a police officer.
WECT
CFCC to host suicide prevention workshop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Counseling Department along with the Feminist Alliance Club will host a free Suicide Prevention Workshop on Feb. 4, according to an announcement from CFCC. Presented by the North Carolina Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the workshop will take...
WECT
Town of Surf City announces new town council appointment
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced that the town council has appointed Hugh Cannady as their newest member. According to the announcement, Cannady was appointed following a vote by the town council at their Jan. 10 meeting. He will be sworn in and take his seat at the next scheduled regular meeting.
WECT
Graduating class at GLOW Academy earns $1.7 million in merit scholarships
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington has announced that their first graduating class has earned $1.7 million in merit scholarships so far. “The vision for GLOW has always been ‘She will graduate, go to college and succeed in life’,” said GLOW Academy’s Jahleese Hadley. “Our students have worked so hard; this is a tremendous moment and measure of their commitment and potential. We are so proud of them.”
WECT
Pet of the Week: ‘Cash’ from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cash, an approximately 1- to 2-year old bully mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Per his handlers, he is a sweet dog who loves to play, go on walks and ride in the car. Cash would do best in a home with a fenced yard that allows him to run around.
WECT
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher assists other aquariums in saving cold-stunned sea turtles
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, along with the aquariums at Pine Knoll Shores and on Roanoke Island, received approximately 250 cold-stunned sea turtles over the holidays. Akin to hypothermia in humans, a sudden drop in temperature can cause cold-stunning in cold-blooded creatures, like...
WECT
Paramount announces Zoey 101 sequel movie is filming in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nickelodeon has announced that the movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is filming in North Carolina. The film will be a Paramount+ exclusive. Paramount previously confirmed to WECT that the project “Electric Love” is one of their productions. The North Carolina Film Office only lists two projects at the moment, one of which is filming in Western NC and leads to the email “biltmorechristmas2023@gmail.com,” while the other’s location is listed as the Wilmington Region with the email “electricloveresumes2022@gmail.com.” The Wilmington Regional Film Commission also lists “Electric Love” with the same email.
WECT
10th annual Guns N’ Hoses police vs. fire department hockey game to benefit local charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 10th annual Guns N’ Hoses Wilmington Police Department vs. Fire Department match will be held at Polar Ice Wilmington on March 25 at 4:30 p.m. This charity hockey game will benefit paws4people. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under.
WECT
Franklin St. in Whiteville closed for sewer work
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Whiteville have announced that Franklin St. will be closed on Jan. 12 for thru traffic to accommodate work in the area. According to the announcement, crews will be installing new sewer lines. While the street is closed, businesses in the area will still be...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: chilly through MLK Day, warmup in sight
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Highs were seasonably cold yesterday in the 40s. Despite plenty of sunshine, expect temperatures only to manage a few more degrees Sunday and look for some deep 50s for MLK Day itself. Nightly lows will mainly be in the frosty upper 20s and lower 30s through the period. Here’s your reminder to prioritize the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Feels like temperatures could dip into the frigid lower 20s Sunday morning, so bundle up if you are headed to an early church service!
WECT
NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction of Wilmington. The $1.9 million contract will allow them to replace the already existing bridge, built in 1962, and improve nearby roads and intersections.
WECT
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New Hanover...
WECT
‘It’s two to three times the price of a year ago’: Baker talks about egg price increase impacts on bakery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many restaurants, bakeries, you name it, are struggling with the prices of eggs right now but most of them say they’re riding out this wave until prices hopefully start to get back to normal. Cracking an egg comes with a big price tag these days.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: crisp & wintry MLK weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features plummeting temperatures owing to the exit of a cold front: temps will crash to the middle and lower 30s Friday night. That said, should any leftover moisture linger, a few novelty snow flurries may be possible, however accumulations are not probable and will be of no consequence.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a chilly MLK weekend in store
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Friday evening features variable clouds and breezy conditions. Temperatures will crash to the middle 30s Friday night. An upper disturbance could generate a few stay showers overnight into early Saturday morning. There could be enough cold air for a few rogue snow flurries.
WECT
Southport approves raising food and beverage sales tax
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen will ask state legislators to consider approving a 1% hike in sales tax at restaurants in the city. The board agreed to the proposal unanimously Thursday night. The additional revenue would allow the town to work on several infrastructure projects. “How...
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WECT
Three arrested after THC investigation into two Tabor City tobacco and vape stores
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has announced three arrests after an investigation into THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) levels at two tobacco stores in Tabor City. According to the NCDPS, a complaint was received that teenagers became sick after buying vape products from the two stores....
