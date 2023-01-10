ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Witold Karp

Witold Karp, 96, of New Britain, loving husband of the late Maria (Terlecka) Karp, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023 at Jerome Home. Born in Poland, he was the son of the late Julian and Maria (Swiderski) Karp. He immigrated to the United Stated in 1961, and settled in New Britain where he was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Kenneth Joseph Cyr

Kenneth Joseph Cyr, 62, of Barkhamsted, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 9, 2023, with his beloved family by his side. Born in Canada to Juliette and the late Edwin Cyr, Kenneth grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School. In 1977 Kenneth enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After his service in the USMC, Kenneth enlisted in the Connecticut Army National Guard, proudly serving eight years combined. Following his military service, Kenneth joined the Carpenters Union.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain hosting Martin Luther King commemoration event

NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be hosting its annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Monday, January 16. All are welcomed to Smalley Elementary School to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. Refreshments will be available at 10:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Gerard J. 'Gerry' Probulis

Gerard J. "Gerry" Probulis, 83, of Vernon, died Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at Rockville Hospital. Born in New Britain, the son of the late John J. Probulis, Jr. and Thecla (Roth) Probulis, he lived most of his life in New Britain, and moved to Vernon. He had been employed in the Financial Analyst at Pratt & Whitney for 40 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a Permanent Deacon serving at St. Mary's Church New Britain, and he served as a Minister of The Eucharist at John Dempsey (UConn) Hospital.
VERNON, CT
New Britain Herald

In Memoriam

Posted in New Britain Herald, on Thursday, 12 January 2023 13:39. Updated: Thursday, 12 January 2023 13:42.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

William Theodore Clines Sr.

William Theodore Clines Sr., 82, of New Britain, widower of Jean (Campbell) Clines, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Stephen and Carol (Gilbert) Clines....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

New Britain officials unveil renderings for newest downtown development

NEW BRITAIN – City officials unveiled the renderings for a new development downtown. “This is another exciting day for downtown New Britain,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “This is honestly proof of another project where Amit (Lakhotia) and everybody had a vision that complements ours, that complements the plans that we put together going back to the Transit Oriented Development plans of 2016. That was only made more robust with the plan of Conservation and Development and we just finished that process and going through just last year; looking at and reusing some of our underutilized buildings and reimagining what they could be not necessarily from what the original purpose was.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
thereminder.com

Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner

LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Missing Elderly Person Located In New Haven

ANSONIA — An 80-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found safe by Tuesday morning. Ansonia police issued a silver alert Monday for the woman, who lives in Ansonia. Officials said the woman has Alzheimer’s and had left in her car. She broke down in New Haven. Two tow...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff

As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy