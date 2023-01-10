Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
New Britain Herald
Witold Karp
Witold Karp, 96, of New Britain, loving husband of the late Maria (Terlecka) Karp, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023 at Jerome Home. Born in Poland, he was the son of the late Julian and Maria (Swiderski) Karp. He immigrated to the United Stated in 1961, and settled in New Britain where he was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church.
New Britain Herald
Kenneth Joseph Cyr
Kenneth Joseph Cyr, 62, of Barkhamsted, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 9, 2023, with his beloved family by his side. Born in Canada to Juliette and the late Edwin Cyr, Kenneth grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School. In 1977 Kenneth enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After his service in the USMC, Kenneth enlisted in the Connecticut Army National Guard, proudly serving eight years combined. Following his military service, Kenneth joined the Carpenters Union.
New Britain Herald
New Britain hosting Martin Luther King commemoration event
NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be hosting its annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Monday, January 16. All are welcomed to Smalley Elementary School to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. Refreshments will be available at 10:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.
New Britain Herald
Gerard J. 'Gerry' Probulis
Gerard J. "Gerry" Probulis, 83, of Vernon, died Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at Rockville Hospital. Born in New Britain, the son of the late John J. Probulis, Jr. and Thecla (Roth) Probulis, he lived most of his life in New Britain, and moved to Vernon. He had been employed in the Financial Analyst at Pratt & Whitney for 40 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a Permanent Deacon serving at St. Mary's Church New Britain, and he served as a Minister of The Eucharist at John Dempsey (UConn) Hospital.
New Britain Herald
In Memoriam
Posted in New Britain Herald, on Thursday, 12 January 2023 13:39. Updated: Thursday, 12 January 2023 13:42.
New Britain Herald
William Theodore Clines Sr.
William Theodore Clines Sr., 82, of New Britain, widower of Jean (Campbell) Clines, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Stephen and Carol (Gilbert) Clines....
Free school lunch ends
With funds running out from a $30 million federal program put in place when the pandemic hit, free lunch has ended at schools across Connecticut.
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
New Britain Herald
New Britain officials unveil renderings for newest downtown development
NEW BRITAIN – City officials unveiled the renderings for a new development downtown. “This is another exciting day for downtown New Britain,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “This is honestly proof of another project where Amit (Lakhotia) and everybody had a vision that complements ours, that complements the plans that we put together going back to the Transit Oriented Development plans of 2016. That was only made more robust with the plan of Conservation and Development and we just finished that process and going through just last year; looking at and reusing some of our underutilized buildings and reimagining what they could be not necessarily from what the original purpose was.”
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Connecticut Pizzeria Closed For 'Foreseeable Future' After Fire
A Connecticut pizzeria has temporarily closed after an early morning fire broke out in the eatery's kitchen.The blaze broke out at Sapore Pizzeria, located in the new London County town of Old Lyme, at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, the business announced."We are quite shocked, and will be closed …
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
New Haven Independent
Missing Elderly Person Located In New Haven
ANSONIA — An 80-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found safe by Tuesday morning. Ansonia police issued a silver alert Monday for the woman, who lives in Ansonia. Officials said the woman has Alzheimer’s and had left in her car. She broke down in New Haven. Two tow...
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Woodbury Clothing Boutique Sold Counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Gucci: Police
The owner of a Long Island clothing boutique is accused of selling counterfeits of high-end fashion brands, authorities said. Mitchell Feig, age 66, of Merrick, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Feig owns Max & Gino’s, located in Woodbury on Jericho Turnpike. Detectives...
Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff
As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
Comments / 0