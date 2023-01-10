Read full article on original website
EVs Made in the U.S. Are Dominating the Market
A new report shows that electric vehicles built in U.S. factories by far and away lead the domestic EV market, and it doesn’t seem like that trend is going to be coming to a stop anytime soon. According to Automotive News, new vehicle registration data from Experian shows that U.S.-made EVs account for about 75 percent of new electric vehicles in the first 11 months of 2022.
The Death of the SUV is Coming, Says Citroën's CEO
The entire universe may be clamoring for SUVs right now, but Citroën’s CEO Vincent Cobée thinks that trend will soon be a relic of the past. “The world of SUVs is done,” he told Auto Express. That being said, he admitted that there really aren’t any numbers backing up his feeling.
Dealer Sues VW Because New Dealer 20 Miles Away Is Too 'Close'
This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but dealerships are fairly territorial. It’s one of the reasons dealership franchise ownership can be a messy experience. It’s also a reason why you rarely see the same brand dealer in town, but perhaps a town over. Too close, and you’ll be in for a fight, like the dealer suing Volkswagen over a new dealer getting licensed, just 20 miles away, Automotive News reports.
Electric Vehicle Sales May Slow Down This Year
The rapid growth of electric vehicle sales in around the globe may begin to slow down in 2023, EV maker Lucid beat its production targets even though it struggled to deliver cars, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is doubling down in court over his “funding secured” tweet. All these stories and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, January 13, 2023.
I Want an Affordable Luxury Car for Around $15,000! What Should I Buy?
Andy is in the auto salvage business and his fleet of cars is made up of the values that he comes across in his job. His wife has a 2007 Mazda5 and he wants to get her something nicer with some luxury features. However, he still has a modest budget of about $15,000 what car should he buy?
Aston Martin Says it Is Making a 'Special Model' For its 110th Anniversary
On Sunday, Aston Martin will turn 110 years old, making it, among legacy automakers, pretty average in terms of age, though among modern supercar makers, a senior citizen. Aston also likes to celebrate its history, because it’s an opportunity to remind everyone how legit Aston is, and so it said Thursday that it would be making a “special model” to mark the occasion, or at least make a quick and easy profit off of it.
Porsche Is Reportedly Warming Up to the Idea of Google in its Cars
Porsche may turn to Google to provide the backbone for its infotainment software in future models, Reuters reported Thursday citing a source with knowledge of the German manufacturer’s plans. Up until now, the Stuttgart-based sports car maker has collaborated with the Volkswagen Group’s Cariad unit for software development, but...
The 2024 F-Type 75 Will House Jaguar’s Final V8
Cheerio then! The British automaker sends off the internal combustion engine with style before the brand goes all-electric.
The Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Is the Smallest, Big SUV Around
Suzuki unveiled the highly anticipated Jimny 5-Door at the Auto Expo 2023 in India, along with a few other SUVs and an EV concept called the eVX. Clearly, Suzuki is living its best life outside of the U.S., the land of trucks and SUVs. It’s ironic that the Jimny has become the kind of vehicle that appeals to Americans, but like the previous Jimny 3-Door, the bigger model is unlikely to come to the U.S.
Tesla Is Starting to Get Worried
Last year was supposed to be a banner year for Tesla. The company was spinning up new factories while expanding existing ones, continually raising the prices on its cars without seeing a drop in demand. Expectations were high for the top-selling EV maker in the United States. Then it all came tumbling down.
How Contrails Are Aviation's Biggest Threat to the Environment
It would be easy to assume that the commercial aviation industry’s fuel consumption was its biggest impact on the environment. For example, a Boeing 737-800 burns about 5,000 pounds of fuel an hour in the sky. However, research shows that persistent contrails play a much larger role. An eight-year-long study found that contrails created 57 percent of the industry’s contribution to the climate crisis.
Five Possible ‘Drive To Survive’ Storylines in the Upcoming Fifth Season on Netflix
It’s a big day, the trailer for the new series of Drive to Survive is here, along with the news that we’ll get to enjoy every new episode on February 24. How exciting. When it airs on Netflix next month, the new series promises the same high-octane action, behind the scenes drama and lovable characters that each season of the fly-on-the-wall documentary has brought race fans since it first aired in 2019.
Cadillac Unveils its New V-LMDh Prototype Liveries Ahead of the Rolex 24
It is less than a month away from the competitive debut of IMSA’s next-generation GTP sports prototype category. The Rolex 24 at Daytona will see several brand-new race cars take to the legendary speedway’s 3.56-mile road course, including the Cadillac V-LMDh. Three Cadillacs will attempt to win overall honors at the 24-hour race at the end of January. Much is already known about the program, like the teams operating the prototypes and their drivers. However, it wasn’t precisely known what the cars would look like in race trim.
Lexus Built an Electric SUV For the Race Track
If there’s one thing hotter than electric pickups right now, it’s electric SUVs. Every automaker out there is clamoring to come up with one that you actually want to buy so they can start edging towards their eco-minded targets. But how do you make your electric blob stand out from all the other electric blobs? Well, if you’re Lexus, you make it ready for the one place everyone takes their SUVs: the race track.
The 2024 Nissan GT-R Reminds Us the R35 Cannot Die, Brings Another Facelift
You know how long the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, the archetypal, Fast & Furious GT-R, lasted for? Four model years. Meanwhile, the R35 GT-R is set to mark its 15th trip around the sun, and also its third facelift. I love going back to old GT-R reviews, like this one written by our old friend Patrick George from five years ago, and remarking at the perception of the GT-R’s age even then. “Baby Shark” happened in 2018 — it may as well have been two decades ago.
2023 Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV: This Is It
The rotary engine is back, baby! Except, this time around, it serves as a range extender for the Mazda MX-30's electric powertrain. So think more “BMW i3 in crossover form” than “new Mazda RX sports car.” It also gets a long, difficult-to-remember name: the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
