ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford

Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham

A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
DURHAM, CT
New Britain Herald

William Theodore Clines Sr.

William Theodore Clines Sr., 82, of New Britain, widower of Jean (Campbell) Clines, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Stephen and Carol (Gilbert) Clines....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NECN

Stolen Police Vehicle Crashes Into Diner in Connecticut

A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police. Around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington when a police vehicle was stolen and there was a pursuit, Bristol police said.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Teens arrested in Waterbury after car theft at Wolcott home: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two teens connected to attempted carjackings and armed robberies in Wolcott and Waterbury on Thursday have been arrested, Waterbury police said. Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Wolcott police responded to a carjacking on Chicory Drive. The vehicle owner left the car running as she went into her house to get something, and someone started to drive away in her car when she came back outside, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Gerard J. 'Gerry' Probulis

Gerard J. "Gerry" Probulis, 83, of Vernon, died Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at Rockville Hospital. Born in New Britain, the son of the late John J. Probulis, Jr. and Thecla (Roth) Probulis, he lived most of his life in New Britain, and moved to Vernon. He had been employed in the Financial Analyst at Pratt & Whitney for 40 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a Permanent Deacon serving at St. Mary's Church New Britain, and he served as a Minister of The Eucharist at John Dempsey (UConn) Hospital.
VERNON, CT
FOX 61

Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing person found dead in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man reported missing in November was found dead Tuesday, Simsbury police announced. Authorities said law enforcement found Bernard Soldate, 57, in a wooded area along Tariffville Road Tuesday morning. A state police K9 found Soldate’s body around 10:07 a.m., Simsbury police said. Soldate...
SIMSBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham

A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
DURHAM, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy