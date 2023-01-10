Katona praises Lucien Laviscount's successes after old photo of the couple went viral

Emily In Paris fans were shocked to discover she had previously dated Lucien Laviscount.

And Kerry Katona praised the 'talented and charming' actor, 30, as she responded to the huge social media response after an old photoshoot of the couple went viral .

The Atomic Kitten star, 42, who met Lucien on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, said their 'fling' was 'just a bit of fun' and she isn't surprised he's being tipped to play the next James Bond as she spoke in an interview on Tuesday.

Speaking to OK! magazine , Kerry explained: 'Apparently my OK magazine cover from 2011 with my former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Lucien Laviscount has gone viral on social media! Lucien was very charming and obviously easy on the eye, and it was all just a bit of fun.'

Since his appearance on the reality TV series, Waterloo Road star Lucien went on to play main character Emily's love interest in hit Netflix drama Emily In Paris.

Kerry confirmed she has seen the show, adding: 'I have seen Lucien as Alfie in Emily In Paris on Netflix - he’s a great actor, so it’s no wonder he is being tipped to be the next Bond.'

'People were even joking that I could have made a good Bond girl - and that just made me giggle!' she laughed.

According to a source, Lucien caught the eye of James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli and is being lined up to become the new 007 to replace Daniel Craig .

The debonair Burnley-born actor, 30, whose first role was as a child model for Marks & Spencer when he was ten, is also deemed to be the perfect age to play Bond.

Ms Broccoli has made it clear she wants the next actor to portray the character for 15 years, which rules out former favourite Idris Elba , who turned 50 in September.

It is also thought that Ms Broccoli and her team are keen to have an ethnic-minority star to play 007 so the franchise is reflective of modern society.

However, some executives are fearful Laviscount’s appearance on reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, when he finished in fifth place, will tarnish his chances of getting the job because previous Bonds have been more highbrow.

A source said: ‘Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris.

‘Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look.

‘But, there is a sticking point, and that is Big Brother. Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but he was very popular then and has a fan base now which stretches generations. That is a dream for Barbara who is very taken with him.’