Related
WXII 12
Driver charged in crash involving Yadkin school bus, food truck, building
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple charges pressed in crash involving a Yadkin County Schools bus Tuesday morning, police say. Sylvia Marie Grice, 53, was operating the panel truck involved in the crash. Grice is being charged with a stop light violation and an unsafe movement violation. The Yadkin County...
WXII 12
55-year-old woman and 18-year-old shot within a mile apart in drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened simultaneously within two streets in the city. Officers received a call at 3:27 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Rich Avenue and the 1600 block of Mount Zion Place. When officers arrived, they...
WXII 12
'Scared me straight to death': Mother and son react to Yadkinville school bus crash near apartment building
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — What started off as a normal Tuesday for Nicholas Arellano and his mother, Michelle Olmos turned a completely different way. The two were asleep in their apartment when suddenly, they heard a loud noise. "I heard a rumble and I said to myself 'what is that...
Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
Glenn High School student left gun in vehicle parked on campus, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Glenn High School student said a gun was in a vehicle he was driving and parked on the school’s campus, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. The FCSO sought a juvenile petition against the student for possessing a weapon on a school campus or other educational […]
860wacb.com
Crash Severs Utility Pole Friday Morning In Taylorsville
An accident Friday morning just before 8 am has crews replacing a utility pole in uptown Taylorsville. According to Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman, two cars collided at the intersection of Main Street and Main Avenue near the studios of B86 Radio. The crash severed a pole although it failed to come down due to the multiple lines supporting it instead of the pole supporting the lines.
Man wanted in connection with murder in Iredell County, deputies say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder. Deputies said they were asked to perform a welfare check at a home on Emmanuel Road. The caller said the person they were supposed to meet at the residence did not show up.
1 man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, 2 men injured, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is in critical condition, and two others are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday. Winston-Salem officers responded to the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane and found three victims who had been shot. FOX8 is told a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man and two 20-year-old Winston-Salem […]
Man killed in crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington, troopers say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were called to a crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington. Troopers say that a 2020 Ford SUV was in the westbound lane of Jersey […]
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's Office responds to discharge of firearm on Candlenut Road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said the heavy law enforcement presence on Candlenut Road was in response to a discharge of a firearm. According to GCSO, deputies responded at 7:45 a.m. to a discharge of a firearm. After arriving on scene, deputies heard several shots fired in the area.
WXII 12
Road open after car crash in Pfafftown
PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were called to a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday night. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. At 11:07 p.m. police said the road was closed while officers investigate the crash. Winston-Salem police told...
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
NC parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, deputies say
Two North Carolina parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff's Office news release.
qcnews.com
One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire
A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WXII 12
One minor found shot inside a vehicle, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager hurt in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to the intersection of Waughton and Norton Street, just after 4 a.m. about a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found the teenager shot inside a vehicle. Through investigation, police...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
WXII 12
High school student admits to having firearm on campus, officers say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile petition has been filed against a student for possessing a weapon on a school campus Friday, officers said. During a narcotics investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Winston-Salem. While officials were searching, a juvenile arrived at the residence. That juvenile...
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
