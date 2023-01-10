ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkin County, NC

FOX8 News

Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Crash Severs Utility Pole Friday Morning In Taylorsville

An accident Friday morning just before 8 am has crews replacing a utility pole in uptown Taylorsville. According to Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman, two cars collided at the intersection of Main Street and Main Avenue near the studios of B86 Radio. The crash severed a pole although it failed to come down due to the multiple lines supporting it instead of the pole supporting the lines.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Road open after car crash in Pfafftown

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were called to a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday night. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. At 11:07 p.m. police said the road was closed while officers investigate the crash. Winston-Salem police told...
PFAFFTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire

A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

One minor found shot inside a vehicle, Winston-Salem police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager hurt in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to the intersection of Waughton and Norton Street, just after 4 a.m. about a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found the teenager shot inside a vehicle. Through investigation, police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

High school student admits to having firearm on campus, officers say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile petition has been filed against a student for possessing a weapon on a school campus Friday, officers said. During a narcotics investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Winston-Salem. While officials were searching, a juvenile arrived at the residence. That juvenile...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

