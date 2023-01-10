ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Deadly Blaze in Lackawanna County

By WILK News
 4 days ago
Fire investigation Photo credit WILK

A woman is dead and dozens are displaced after a fire in a Blakely apartment complex this morning. Fire crews were called around 12:30 am at Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue. Flames and smoke were seen pouring from an apartment on the third floor. Officials say the woman who lived there died in the blaze. She is reported to be in her 70’s. Crews were able to evacuate the 61 other residents from the building. They have to stay somewhere else until renovations are made.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the deadly blaze.

Wilkes-Barre, PA
WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey.

