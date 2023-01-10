Madison police investigate burglary at State Street Taco Bell

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone stole money from a Taco Bell on State Street early Monday.

Police said surveillance video from the area in the 500 block of State Street appears to show someone entering the restaurant at around 3:45 a.m.

About $200 was stolen from the restaurant. No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

