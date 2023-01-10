Storytellers Project's 2023 season starts in February. Individual tickets are now on sale.

The first Des Moines Storytellers Project show of 2023 is a little more than a month away, and that means more ticket options are now available.

The Des Moines Storytellers Project is a series of storytelling events in which community members work with Des Moines Register journalists to tell true, first-person stories live on stage. The project is dedicated to the idea that oral storytelling and journalism have the same goals: Serving and reflecting a community while fostering empathy.

It started in 2016 and has presented more than 200 stories across more than 35 shows.

For 2023, the Register will host a three-show season including:

Each show is held at 7 p.m. at the beautiful, historic Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave.

Tickets for individual shows, which cost $12 or $28 for VIP, go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. A season ticket package for all three shows is also available. A season ticket package is $33 or $75 for VIP.

All VIP tickets include premium seating, a drink ticket and a treat for each show.

Tickets will be available to purchase at DesMoinesReigister.com/Storytellers or at the Hoyt Sherman Place box office starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Questions can be directed to events@dmreg.com or 515-619-6548.

Tell your story at the Des Moines Storytellers Project

The Des Moines Storytellers Project strongly believes that everyone HAS a story and everyone CAN tell it. None of the storytellers who take our stage are professionals. They are your neighbors, friends or co-workers, and they are coached to tell by Register journalists.

We are seeking Iowans who want to share their stories in June or October. Read our guidelines and submit a story at DesMoinesRegister.com/Tell.

Hear past stories from the Des Moines Storytellers Project

WATCH: Mediacom rebroadcasts stories from the most recent show on MC22 periodically; check local listings for times. A replay also is available at YouTube.com/DMRegister.

LISTEN: Check out the Des Moines Storytellers Project podcast, which is available on your favorite podcasting platforms.

