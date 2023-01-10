ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Red Sox spring training tickets go on sale Thursday

By Ed Reed, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
Tickets for the 2023 Red Sox Spring Training exhibition season go on sale Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. online at redsox.com/tickets. Tickets will not be sold at the JetBlue Park ticket office.

The team will play a total of 18 home games, including 16 Grapefruit League games, a matchup against Team Puerto Rico, and a game against the Northeastern University Huskies.

The Red Sox equipment truck will depart from Fenway Park on Friday, Feb. 3.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workouts on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and the first full-squad workout is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20. Workouts are free and open to the public.

The club will hold an open house at JetBlue Park on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event, open to the public, welcomes fans to walk around the park and the grounds while enjoying concessions and entertainment on Fenway South Drive – a street festival inspired by Jersey Street in Boston.

A World Baseball Classic exhibition game will be played at JetBlue Park for the first time since 2017 when the Red Sox square off against Team Puerto Rico on Wednesday, March 8, at 6:05 p.m.

The 2023 season is the Red Sox’ 12th at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. All day games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. The club will play three night games at JetBlue Park, all scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m., on Wednesday, March 8, against Team Puerto Rico, Wednesday, March 22, against the Minnesota Twins, and Friday, March 24, against the Atlanta Braves.

Red Sox 2023 home schedule at JetBlue Park

DateDayTeamsTime

Feb 24FridayNortheastern at Red Sox1:05

Feb 26SundayRays at Red Sox1:05

Feb 27MondayTwins at Red Sox1:05

Mar 2ThursdayPhillies at Red Sox1:05

Mar 4SaturdayAstros at Red Sox1:05

Mar 5SundayMarlins at Red Sox1:05

Mar 6MondayTigers at Red Sox1:05

Mar 8WednesdayPuerto Rico at Red Sox6:05

Mar 10FridayBlue Jays at Red Sox1:05

Mar 12SundayYankees at Red Sox1:05

Mar 15WednesdayRays at Red Sox1:05

Mar 17FridayBraves at Red Sox1:05

Mar 18SaturdayOrioles at Red Sox1:05

Mar 20MondayPirates at Red Sox1:05

Mar 22WednesdayTwins at Red Sox6:05

Mar 24FridayBraves at Red Sox6:05

Mar 26SundayTwins at Red Sox1:05

