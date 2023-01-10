ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Rosa Gigi
4d ago

Who cares about a parade. Kids should do volunteer service. I wouldn’t want my child marching in the street and gun fire start.Protect your kids.

CBS Baltimore

Protestors clash over Canton library's drag queen story hour

BALTIMORE -- A drag queen story hour took place in Canton on Saturday.This wasn't the first time the Canton branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library hosted a drag queen story hour for children in the area.But this time, the story hour was met with protestors and counter-protestors.The library hosted the event in partnership with the Church on the Square in Canton. Law enforcement officers were posted at all of the entrances to the church where the story hour took place. Children of all ages and their caregivers were invited to "listen to stories about having pride in yourself," according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore prosecutors dismiss all charges against Keith Davis, Jr.

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors on Friday dismissed all charges against Keith Davis, Jr. in both criminal cases against him. Davis has stood trial four times in the death of a security guard. Newly sworn-in Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates supported dismissing charges against Davis in his campaign last year. He cited "prosecutorial missteps" by his predecessor, Marilyn Mosby, in the dismissal. "Today's dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs," Bates said in a statement "As State's Attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
osibaltimore.org

WMAR profiles OSI Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams

Last week, WMAR profiled 2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams, who is expanding his program, Challenge to Change, a youth mentoring initiative targeted to youth at risk for committing acts of violence in East Baltimore. Watch the full segment here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man, woman sought after Harriet Tubman statue vandalized, piece stolen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police on Friday released photos of a man and woman wanted in connection withvandalizing and defacing a Harriet Tubman statue. | VIDEO ABOVE: Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen in Annapolis. WBAL-TV 11 News reported late last month that someone on Dec. 17...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Church Works to Restore Graves of Enslaved People

Orange flags rise up like wildflowers from the ground of the old cemetery behind the Sacred Heart Church in Bowie, Maryland. Each of them marks a grave, or the likely spot of a grave. Some graves are denoted by weathered stone markers. But others received no gravestone or marker, a...
BOWIE, MD
CBS News

Man killed in Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed overnight in the Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around midnight to West Biddle Street at Maryland Avenue, where they found a man inside of a vehicle shot multiple times. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where...
BALTIMORE, MD

