Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) and Western Michigan's Owen Lobsinger (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Andy Manis

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Oklahoma State (+4, -110) at Kansas State: Pokes can guard, slow Cats' explosive offense.

2. Michigan State at Wisconsin (pick 'em): Draw up a perfect Badgers home win, and this is it.

3. Nevada (+8.5, -110) at San Diego State: Way too many points to give MWC's best team.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 48-37-2)