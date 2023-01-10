ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiToC_0k9h73wm00

SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time.

iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt5UX_0k9h73wm00
Check for signs you haven't been infected with malware Credit: Alamy

It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example.

It's more likely to occur if you dabble with your iPhone too much - ie jailbreak it, which is a bit more technical than merely playing with the settings.

The least harmful can cause things like popup ads which are just a nuisance.

But the worst ones can take money from you.

So how do you tell if you've fallen victim?

Try looking out for some of these tell-tale signs.

Unfamiliar apps

Have a look around for any unfamiliar apps on your device.

Yes, it's a chore.

But if you spot one you don't remember installing it might be the source of malware.

Popups

It's normal for some apps to show popups.

But if they're appearing too frequently - and in places you don't expect to see them - something might be up.

Check your data usage

Unusually high data usage could indicate malware too.

Go to Settings, then Mobile Data.

Here you'll see which apps are using the most and whether it adds up.

Check your battery usage

Malware can also be a drain on battery.

By going to Settings, then Battery, you can see which apps use it up most.

This should help expose any anomalies.

What to do if you find suspected malware

If possible, remove the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmL9q_0k9h73wm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yc6Qa_0k9h73wm00

You should also power off your phone and switch it on again, as this should flush anything bad out.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0k9h73wm00

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 28

I know this is stupid but
4d ago

My Lord this was terribly written by a rookie. Complete clickbait, unnecessary, and insufficient. The standards of this app 🙄.

Reply
8
ShowMeState5
5d ago

Price of food, utilities and gas, aint no money in the bank to get.

Reply
30
Non-Affiliated
5d ago

If they can find any money in my bank account, please let me know ……

Reply
23
Related
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Upworthy

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Be Honest, Have You Ever Scratched Your Glabella In Public?

There you are, minding your own business, not bothering anybody. It might be at work, maybe shopping, maybe in that familiar third pew at church. Everything is fine, no problems here...and then it happens. Your Glabella starts to itch. In fact, it starts to itch like crazy!. Do you scratch...
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
The Independent

Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
Maya Devi

What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?

Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more

1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
969K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy