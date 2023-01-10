ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Deltona to help victims of Ian, Nicole

By Sheldon Gardner, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago
A Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center is now open in Deltona to help people in their recovery from Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole.

The operation is at The Center at Deltona, which is at 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. The hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but it won't be open on Sundays, according to a county news release.

In addition to getting help from FEMA at the center, people can talk with representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration who are there to help "homeowners, renters, business owners, homeowners associations and most private nonprofit organizations to apply for loans, submit additional documentation, appeal a loan denial notice and provide status updates on an existing loan application," according to the county.

SBA help for homeowners and others:Business recovery center to open Monday for Ian, Nicole damage

Storm recovery:FDEP relaxes seawall permitting rules in Volusia County amid Ian, Nicole recovery

People can also submit applications for FEMA assistance at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362. Another disaster recovery center is at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach.

The deadline to apply for FEMA help or an SBA physical property damage loan is Thursday for Hurricane Ian and Feb. 13 for Hurricane Nicole, according to the county.

The county is urging people who have already applied for disaster assistance but haven't heard back to contact FEMA for a status update, according to the county. Some applicants have not been returning phone calls or messages from FEMA representatives.

“A very important message for people who have applied for FEMA assistance is to stay in touch with us. We’ll call from an unfamiliar phone number, so check your voicemail messages,” FEMA Media Relations Specialist Kim Fuller said in a news release. “Applicants can also check their status without calling the FEMA 800 Helpline, and that is through the FEMA app or disasterassistance.gov. FEMA has several avenues to find out your application status.”

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

