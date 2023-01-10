Read full article on original website
(BioCycle Magazine) The California Dairy Research Foundation (CDRF) and University of California, Davis (UC Davis) CLEAR Center released a new analysis of methane reduction progress titled, Meeting the Call: How California is Pioneering a Pathway to Significant Dairy Sector Methane Reduction. The paper, authored by livestock emissions and agricultural economics researchers at UC Davis concludes that efforts are on track to achieve the state’s target for reducing dairy methane emissions by 40% by 2030. “This analysis shows that California’s dairy sector is well on its way to achieving the target that was established by SB 1383 in 2016,” said CDRF’s Executive Director Denise Mullinax. “With much important work still ahead, a clear understanding of this pathway helps dairy farmers, policy makers, researchers, and other partners make decisions to strategically press forward.”
California Hydrogen Leadership Summit — June 19-20, 2023 — Sacramento, CA
Committing to Policy Action for California’s Decarbonization and Air Quality Goals — The California Hydrogen Leadership Summit explores the policies, programs and incentives needed to accelerate production, use, and storage of hydrogen, which is essential to California’s ability to meet emissions goals and address climate protection, air quality, energy resilience and sustainable economic growth needs.
By Patrick Miller (UND Today/EERC Solutions) Nearly 15 years ago, before he became CEO of UND’s Energy & Environmental Research Center, Charlie Gorecki worked on carbon capture systems with an eye on a specific North Dakota industrial facility where he believed carbon dioxide could be extracted and safely stored underground.
