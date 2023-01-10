How Atlanta Hawks Nightmare Scenario Could Play Out

The Atlanta Hawks could lose Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in the future.

The 2022-23 NBA season has not gone according to plan for the Atlanta Hawks. The team has faced uncharacteristic shooting slumps, untimely injuries, drama, and a coach considering resigning.

However, all of those problems seem quaint compared to a nightmare scenario that could present itself in the future. In a new article for The Athletic , John Hollinger discussed teams that have underperformed this season but made a frightening observation about Atlanta's lack of control in the future.

When discussing the future draft picks Atlanta traded to San Antonio as part of the Dejounte Murray trade, Hollinger pointed out that the unprotected firsts in 2025 and 2027 and a pick swap in 2026 come right after the point when Murray and Trae Young could both be gone in unrestricted free agency.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray shake hands. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Murray will hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024 and Young three years later in 2027. Similar to natural disasters facing the planet in the future, Atlanta has some time (but not a lot) to avoid a total disaster.

Of course, Murray has never mentioned his free agency plans for the future. It would be silly to bring it up so far in advance. Plus, Young has never even hinted at the possibility of leaving the organization that traded for him during the 2018 NBA Draft.

But for fans who wanted a shiver sent down their spine this morning, Hollinger was able to deliver. Atlanta must find a way of building a competitive roster and replenishing its draft capital. Otherwise, the outcomes could be dire.