Congress Could Make It Harder To File Taxes By Getting Rid of New IRS Funding
In August, the Biden administration announced details regarding the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). While much focus has been put on the act's plans to cap prescription prices for Medicare...
House to Vote on Abolishing IRS, Income Tax
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives will vote on a bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and eliminate the national income tax, replacing it with a national sales tax. The Fair Tax Act, introduced by Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) would eliminate national personal and corporate income taxes, as...
IRS Says Corrected Taxes Resulted In 12 Million New Refunds
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that it has corrected numerous 2020 tax returns, resulting in the issuance of 12 million new refunds. According to a CBS report, the tax agency primarily corrected returns that included overpayments for unemployment benefits after the passage of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan of 2021.
Republicans’ first bill makes tax fraud easier for high earners
Republicans set the tone for their next two years running the House of Representatives by enacting legislation that would add $114 billion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The bill in question, passed by House Republicans on Monday, repealed new funding for the...
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
The IRS went easy on Trump's tax returns because he used accountants, congressional report says
House Democrats are scrutinizing why the Internal Revenue Service failed to fully audit Donald Trump's tax returns when he was in the White House, despite an agency policy mandating such a review. Some insight into the lapse came in a report Tuesday from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), a...
Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them
The American Rescue Plan Act provided $1,400 stimulus checks to most eligible adults and dependents. But it did much more than that. In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that...
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Expecting a Tax Refund in 2023? You Should Know About These 10 Tax Changes
Tax season is quickly approaching -- you can officially file your federal tax returns the last week in January -- and now's a great time to get organized. One way to get started is by brushing up on this year's key tax changes that are likely to impact the size of your tax refund.
Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!
The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
Don't bank on getting your tax refund quickly, IRS cautions
The IRS is cautioning U.S. taxpayers not to bank on getting their refunds by any specific date when they file their returns in early 2023. The tax agency recently said some returns may need extra time to review, and thus could take longer to process. The alert comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed from prior filing seasons, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a government watchdog agency. The note of caution comes as taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2022 tax returns, with...
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
Republicans Want to Abolish the IRS; How That Would Hit Your Wallet
No IRS would not mean no taxes and the rich might actually end up paying more.
IRS funding, child tax credit will be top issues in 2023
Divided government is likely to make for a slower year on tax policy in 2023 as a GOP House that wants to go after the IRS runs into a Democratic administration and Senate that has very different ideas on taxes. After two years of tax policy being at the center of major legislative vehicles, the…
Did Trump donate his presidential salary in 2020? Tax returns don’t tell full story
The House Ways and Means Committee publicly released former President Donald Trump's 2015 to 2020 tax returns on Dec. 30. Some reports suggested the Trump tax returns show he broke a promise to donate his $400,000 salary in 2020. However, accountants say it's unclear whether this happened or not. When...
Tax deadlines 2023: Jan. 23 is the first day you can file your taxes, IRS announces
When can taxes be filed for 2023? The earliest you can file taxes is Jan 23. April 18 is the deadline to file taxes.
IRS updates guidance on 1099-Ks: What to know
The IRS issued an updated frequently asked questions document about common taxpayer questions regarding Form 1099-K, including the recently delayed $600 reporting threshold.
IRS issues tax refunds to 12M who qualified for tax break on 2020 unemployment benefits
The IRS has delivered delayed tax refunds to 12 million Americans who qualified for a tax break on unemployment benefits collected during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release this week, the agency said that it amended 14 million returns from the 2020 tax season. In...
IRS says it sent 12 million refunds averaging $1,232 a pop
The IRS said it recently finished correcting tax returns filed for 2020 that included overpayments for unemployment benefits that workers received that year. The tax agency said it has issued 12 million tax refunds as a result. The average tax refund is $1,232, with the agency sending a total of...
Tax deadlines 2023: When can you e-file your tax return? When does IRS Free File open?
It's never too early to start thinking about taxes, especially if you're eyeing a big refund. That said, it's a bit too early to file your taxes. Even though April 15 is typically the day taxes are due, the date for when the Internal Revenue Service will start processing electronically filed, or e-filed, tax returns varies from year to year.
