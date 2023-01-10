Read full article on original website
Sheriff begins annual report series
As I have done for the past few years, I would like to take the first few articles on 2023 and use them as a method by which to provide an “Annual Report” to the community. My primary reason behind this effort is to maintain connection and accountability to the community I have been elected to serve. The position of Sheriff is a unique office which dates back to the founding of our country. It is one of the only positions articulated in the State of Wisconsin Constitution and very clearly articulates that my responsibility and accountability is directly to the people of the County. I take this relationship very seriously, and it is that direct relationship to my community that drives my every action and decision. With that being said, I would like to start with an overview of the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department.
High prices, end of FoodShare program could pinch food pantries
You may see more people rely on food pantries in the coming weeks. Last month, the United States Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, ending a federal program that provided extra benefits to households enrolled in Wisconsin’s FoodShare program. That means some families will have at least $95 less to spend on certain groceries. An estimated 700,000 Wisconsinites could be affected by the change. The program had been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. With food prices still up over 13 percent from last year, many residents are turning to food pantries to fill the gap. The Washington Island Food Pantry has seen an uptick in usage, especially among seasonal workers living in the town during the off-season. Ashley Madson from Feed my People Door County in Sturgeon Bay expects to see new faces in addition to their usuals.
Community Spotlight: Wilson's Wish
When a farmer did not know what to do with his Holstein calf with crooked legs, Tonya Edwards did what she has done since 2019: offered it a home. Edwards started Wilson’s Wish in Luxemburg to give animals a second chance at a first impression. Since starting the organization, she and her husband David had to move to just outside of Luxemburg in order to continue their work which has rescued more than 40 animals and assisted in relocating almost 30 others. Some of their more popular residents have physical limitations, like Lilly Beans, a goat that needs a wheelchair to get around, Lyle, a three-legged bull calf, and Mercy, the bow-legged Holstein calf.
Daily Arrest Records - January 12, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday January 12, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Daoust, Eagles outlast Vikings on U-1021
A 9-0 run towards the beginning of the second half proved to be the fatal blow the Southern Door Eagles needed as they went on to beat the Gibraltar Vikings 55-47. A combination of foul calls and good defense kept both offenses at bay early with the Vikings' Braden Sitte and the Eagles' Drew Daoust trading buckets early. A late run by the Vikings, led by Sitte's nine first-half points, gave them a slim 25-23 lead at the break. The Vikings would build the lead out slightly to four points before the Eagles went on their 9-0 run that would determine the fate of the evening.
