Loris, SC

columbuscountynews.com

Leo Bryant

July 17, 1942 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 80) Daniel “Leo” Bryant, age 80, of Bladenboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Woodie Bryant, and Bessie Singletary Bryant and one sister, Jerline Bryant Kinlaw.
BLADENBORO, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Gracie Jackson

September 22, 1932 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 90) Gracie Jackson 90 of Tabor City transitioned into eternal rest January 11, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time.
TABOR CITY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

MLK Walkers Call for Unity

Dozens of area residents and leaders walked from Vineland Station to the Columbus County Courthouse today (Saturday) to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. -- and called for healing and unity in Columbus County. Sheriff Bill Rogers and Chief Deputy Jerome McMillian were among those taking part in this year's...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Vance Levon Murray

November 15, 1954 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 68) Vance Levon Murray 68 of Whiteville transitioned into eternal rest on January 10, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Jan. 14

Temps will be chilly through the weekend in Columbus, but there's plenty to do to keep your blood pumping in the coming week. If that's not your cup of tea, curl up with a good book and a blanket, or log on to www.columbuscountynews.com and read the latest news for absolutely free. No subscription is ever necessary.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Glenda Sue (Babson) Willoughby

October 4, 1950 ~ January 12, 2023 (age 72) Glenda Sue Babson Willoughby, of Bladenboro, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 72. She was born in Bladen County on October 4, 1950 to the late Theodoras Babson and Eloise Rich Babson. She was preceded in death by...
BLADENBORO, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 13

LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
LAURINBURG, NC
columbuscountynews.com

THC Products Lead to Tabor Arrests

Three men were charged Wednesday with selling THC vape products that sickened teenagers. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) conducted the investigation and made the arrests, cording to an ALE press release. The investigation stemmed from a complaint that teens purchased vape products from two tobacco stores in Tabor City and subsequently...
TABOR CITY, NC
WECT

Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WILMINGTON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies

The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
WECT

Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered

One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Investigation Leads to Meth Charges

Three months worth of undercover work led to felony charges for a local man Monday. Jerry Delane McBride, 49, was held under $265,000 secured bond on multiple charges, including felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine,. two counts of maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, conspiracy to...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC

