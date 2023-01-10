Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
Leo Bryant
July 17, 1942 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 80) Daniel “Leo” Bryant, age 80, of Bladenboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Woodie Bryant, and Bessie Singletary Bryant and one sister, Jerline Bryant Kinlaw.
columbuscountynews.com
Gracie Jackson
September 22, 1932 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 90) Gracie Jackson 90 of Tabor City transitioned into eternal rest January 11, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time.
columbuscountynews.com
MLK Walkers Call for Unity
Dozens of area residents and leaders walked from Vineland Station to the Columbus County Courthouse today (Saturday) to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. -- and called for healing and unity in Columbus County. Sheriff Bill Rogers and Chief Deputy Jerome McMillian were among those taking part in this year's...
columbuscountynews.com
Vance Levon Murray
November 15, 1954 ~ January 10, 2023 (age 68) Vance Levon Murray 68 of Whiteville transitioned into eternal rest on January 10, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Jan. 14
Temps will be chilly through the weekend in Columbus, but there's plenty to do to keep your blood pumping in the coming week. If that's not your cup of tea, curl up with a good book and a blanket, or log on to www.columbuscountynews.com and read the latest news for absolutely free. No subscription is ever necessary.
columbuscountynews.com
Glenda Sue (Babson) Willoughby
October 4, 1950 ~ January 12, 2023 (age 72) Glenda Sue Babson Willoughby, of Bladenboro, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 72. She was born in Bladen County on October 4, 1950 to the late Theodoras Babson and Eloise Rich Babson. She was preceded in death by...
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
County Crime Report: Jan. 13
LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
columbuscountynews.com
THC Products Lead to Tabor Arrests
Three men were charged Wednesday with selling THC vape products that sickened teenagers. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) conducted the investigation and made the arrests, cording to an ALE press release. The investigation stemmed from a complaint that teens purchased vape products from two tobacco stores in Tabor City and subsequently...
WECT
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
WECT
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered
One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
columbuscountynews.com
Investigation Leads to Meth Charges
Three months worth of undercover work led to felony charges for a local man Monday. Jerry Delane McBride, 49, was held under $265,000 secured bond on multiple charges, including felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine,. two counts of maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, conspiracy to...
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Robeson County man wins first $150,000 prize in holiday scratch off game
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Blaine Jones of Maxton took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $150,000 prize in the Holiday $500’s game. Jones bought his lucky ticket from Community Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurinburg. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday...
