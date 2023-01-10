ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

St. Agnes announces essay contest winners

BLOOMSDALE — St. Agnes Parish is congratulating St. Agnes Catholic School students who entered the Bloomsdale Knights of Columbus Council 1848 Essay Contests. This year’s essay theme was “How can you encourage others who have fallen away to return to Mass?”. The winners are:. 6th Grade-Logan Schilly.
BLOOMSDALE, MO
MAC Trivia Night to be held January 27

PARK HILLS — Mineral Area College Foundation will hold its annual Trivia Night on Friday, January 27, in the Bob Sechrest Field House at Mineral Area College. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. One of the best-attended trivia nights in the area, the MAC...
PARK HILLS, MO
January 12 River Region Sports Wrap

CHESTER – Chester Invitational Tournament had two more games last night: Lovejoy beat Valmeyer 78-47 in a consolation semifinal and Saxony Lutheran lost to Gibault 50-41 in a championship semifinal. There will be two more games tonight: consolation semifinal with Valle vs Perryville at 6 p.m. and a championship...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Sr. Ann Francis Gross, ASC

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 for 88-year-old Sr. Ann Frances Gross, ASC who passed away peacefully at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Sr....
BELLEVILLE, IL
2023 Winter Heartland Blood Drive includes Perryville site

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The American Red Cross and KFVS12 are once again encouraging area blood donors to roll up a sleeve this winter at the annual KFVS12 Winter Heartland Blood Drive Jan. 19, 20 and 21 in Southeast Missouri and Southeast Illinois. For more than 20 years, the...
PERRYVILLE, MO
SIU students finish in top 12 in global trading challenge

CARBONDALE, Ill. — A team of Southern Illinois University Carbondale students bested more than 930 teams in an international trading challenge, earning fourth place in North America and 12th place in the world. It’s the first time, at least in recorded history, that an SIU team has even competed...
CARBONDALE, IL
CJ Coombs

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County

David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
FESTUS, MO
Monica Adams starting new venture

(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
FESTUS, MO
Sheriff Peters says he will not enforce HB 5471

CHESTER – Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters issued a public statement today indicating he and his deputies will not be enforcing certain provisions of the newly passed Protect Illinois Communities Act. The law bans several types of firearms under the catch-all term “assault weapons.” The law allows persons who...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois

CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

