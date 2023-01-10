Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
St. Agnes announces essay contest winners
BLOOMSDALE — St. Agnes Parish is congratulating St. Agnes Catholic School students who entered the Bloomsdale Knights of Columbus Council 1848 Essay Contests. This year’s essay theme was “How can you encourage others who have fallen away to return to Mass?”. The winners are:. 6th Grade-Logan Schilly.
suntimesnews.com
River Region students on McKendree University Dean’s or President’s Lists
LEBANON, Ill. — McKendree University has released its Fall 2022 Dean’s and President’s Lists. River Region students making the Dean’s List (Students earning a 3.60 or higher for the fall 2022 semester. Ryan Braun of Red Bud, Ill. Mackenzie Crosley of Red Bud, Ill. Alissa Cunningham...
suntimesnews.com
MAC Trivia Night to be held January 27
PARK HILLS — Mineral Area College Foundation will hold its annual Trivia Night on Friday, January 27, in the Bob Sechrest Field House at Mineral Area College. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. One of the best-attended trivia nights in the area, the MAC...
suntimesnews.com
January 12 River Region Sports Wrap
CHESTER – Chester Invitational Tournament had two more games last night: Lovejoy beat Valmeyer 78-47 in a consolation semifinal and Saxony Lutheran lost to Gibault 50-41 in a championship semifinal. There will be two more games tonight: consolation semifinal with Valle vs Perryville at 6 p.m. and a championship...
suntimesnews.com
Sr. Ann Francis Gross, ASC
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 for 88-year-old Sr. Ann Frances Gross, ASC who passed away peacefully at 9:40 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows near Belleville, Illinois. Sr....
suntimesnews.com
2023 Winter Heartland Blood Drive includes Perryville site
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The American Red Cross and KFVS12 are once again encouraging area blood donors to roll up a sleeve this winter at the annual KFVS12 Winter Heartland Blood Drive Jan. 19, 20 and 21 in Southeast Missouri and Southeast Illinois. For more than 20 years, the...
KFVS12
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Classes at the Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School resumed after police received a call reporting a possible threat. Both buildings were searched and are now secure. According to Perryville police, they received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming...
suntimesnews.com
SIU students finish in top 12 in global trading challenge
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A team of Southern Illinois University Carbondale students bested more than 930 teams in an international trading challenge, earning fourth place in North America and 12th place in the world. It’s the first time, at least in recorded history, that an SIU team has even competed...
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
mymoinfo.com
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
suntimesnews.com
Sheriff Peters says he will not enforce HB 5471
CHESTER – Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters issued a public statement today indicating he and his deputies will not be enforcing certain provisions of the newly passed Protect Illinois Communities Act. The law bans several types of firearms under the catch-all term “assault weapons.” The law allows persons who...
suntimesnews.com
Man from Colorado arrested in Ste. Genevieve Co. on a warrant out of Iowa
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Denver, Colorado was picked up in Ste. Genevieve County on a warrant out of Dallas County, Iowa. The patrol says 37-year-old David Alvarez Pau is charged with failure to appear on theft and forgery charges. He was being held without bond in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Louis
St. Louis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Louis.
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois
CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
KMOV
NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
Comments / 0