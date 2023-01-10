Read full article on original website
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
RFA: EPA’s 2023-2025 RVO Proposal a ‘Firm Foundation’ for Future of RFS
(Renewable Fuels Association) Proposed volume obligations for 2023-2025 bolster the Renewable Fuel Standard and provide growth opportunities for the ethanol industry, the Renewable Fuels Association said this morning in verbal testimony provided at an Environmental Protection Agency hearing. “Overall, we believe the proposed ‘Set’ rule establishes a firm foundation for...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Japan Proposes New Biofuel Standards, Update of Ethanol CI Scores Public Comment DEADLINE January 17, 2023
By Erin Voegele (Ethanol Producer Magazine) The government of Japan is inviting comments on proposed biofuel standards for fiscal years 2023 through 2027. The proposal also includes updated carbon intensity (CI) values for both U.S. corn-based ethanol and Brazilian sugarcane-based ethanol, according to a report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network on Jan. 3.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Inside the DOE: Understanding the Role of the US Department of Energy in the Energy Transition
(Climate Now) “We’ve built an entire industrial economy around a set of energy sources, and we’re now thinking about diversifying way beyond that. And that’s a big set of changes.” What will it take to diversify our energy economy, and how do we actually do it? That is the remit of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), according to Kate Gordon, senior advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Energy.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Clean Fuels Expresses Frustration with EPA’s RFS Proposal for 2023 – 2025
(Clean Fuels Alliance America) Eighteen Clean Fuels speakers testify at public hearing on the proposed RFS volume — Today, Clean Fuels Alliance America and its members testified at the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Public Hearing for RFS Standards for 2023–2025 and Other Changes,” held via teleconference. Clean Fuels staff expressed frustration with the proposed volumes for biomass-based diesel since they do not match the volumes that are already in the market and do not account for expected growth in capacity and feedstocks.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Was 2022 a Pivotal Year for BioFuel?
(World Bio Market Insights) Interest in biofuels survived the fossil fuel bonanza of 2022 but there’s still a long road to viability — The importance of energy to domestic and international politics became more visible than ever before between 2020 and 2022. The post-lockdown surge in global energy...
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
BBC
US farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment
Tractor maker John Deere has agreed to give its US customers the right to fix their own equipment. Previously, farmers were only allowed to use authorised parts and service facilities rather than cheaper independent repair options. Deere and Co. is one of the world's largest makers farming equipment. Consumer groups...
agupdate.com
Right to repair deal reached with Deere
(Bloomberg) - Deere & Co. reached a deal with an agriculture industry lobbying group to allow farmers and ranchers to repair their own equipment, a step toward resolving a long-running dispute between the company and its customers as tractors and other tools of the trade become increasingly modern. The agreement...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
UK Demolition Firm Achieves Carbon-Neutral Status after Switch to Renewable Diesel
(Rye Group/Biobased Diesel Daily) Rye Group, a leading U.K.-based provider of demolition, remediation and ground and enabling works, has achieved carbon-neutral status after switching from standard red diesel to HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) Green D+ fuel. Rye Group adheres to its own Sustainable Standard philosophy, which encompasses safety, people, quality,...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Greenergy and Octopus Hydrogen Begin Strategic Green Hydrogen Delivery Partnership
(Greenergy) Octopus Hydrogen and Greenergy Flexigrid (‘Greenergy’) have agreed a logistics partnership for the collection and delivery of green hydrogen to Octopus Hydrogen customers. The NanoSUN mobile refuelling units will be transported by Greenergy, and allow delivery, storage and dispensing of green hydrogen on customer sites. The first delivery was completed last month, with more scheduled for 2023.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Plasma Technology Makes Recycling of CO2 Local and 100% Circular
(Renewable Carbon News/D-CRBN) The BluePlasma consortium receives approval from VLAIO to set up an R&D pilot project — In concrete terms, an infrastructure will be built in Antwerp to convert CO2 into CO via plasma technology. The idea is to capture greenhouse gas (CO2) locally and convert it into a high-quality chemical material (CO). This carbon monoxide can then be used in many different industries, such as metallurgy and petrochemistry.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Fixing the Fermentation Squeeze: Liberation Labs Comes out of Stealth with a Farm to Ferm Mission
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) Liberation Labs comes out of stealth with a $20M funding round and a precision fermentation platform for the production of alternative proteins at scale — News arrives from New York that Mark Warner and his Liberation Labs team have closed a $20 million seed round of funding, for its journey into deploying precision fermentation platform for the production of alternative proteins at scale. I think it was the New York Times that dubbed this Farm to Ferm. Let’s explore that in some depth today. First, some backstory on the investors, and the use of the proceeds.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Rio Grande: Petrobras Tests Bunker with Renewable Content on Transpetro Vessel
(Petrobras/Portos & Mercados (Google Translation)) Petrobras carried out, on Saturday (12/31), the first bunker filling with renewable content in the country. At the Rio Grande Terminal (Terig), in Rio Grande do Sul, the Transpetro vessel “Darcy Ribeiro”, was fueled with the new fuel with a lower carbon footprint, a mixture of 90% in volume of bunker of mineral origin and 10% by volume of biodiesel. The objective of the test is to evaluate the use of the bunker with renewable content during two months and the logistical challenges associated with the use of the product.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
BR Aviation Starts Refueling Trucks with Green Diesel at Galeão Airport
(Vibra Energia/bnamericas) This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese. Committed to leading the energy transition in Brazil, BR Aviation (a business unit for aircraft fueling services and activities in the airline segment of Vibra and a licensed brand of Petrobras ) continues on its journey to be a protagonist on the path towards a low-income economy. carbon, with solutions to decarbonize its activities, from partners and suppliers.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant to Start Production in 2024 in Denmark
(Kosan Gas) The plans to commence production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is well underway in Denmark. Aalborg Airport, Kosan Gas (UGI) and European Energy are working together to establish a pilot plant that will start producing SAF from 2024. A new project to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from...
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
freightwaves.com
Wabash cuts multiyear trailer supply deal with J.B. Hunt
Wabash is following through on its attempt to smooth out the boom-and-bust cycles in trailer making. It has signed a multiyear supply deal with J.B. Hunt Transport that will cover 15,000 trailers over coming years. The deal — the exact length was undisclosed — is significant. It helps Wabash reduce...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Biden-Harris Administration Releases First-Ever Blueprint to Decarbonize America’s Transportation Sector
(U.S. Department of Transportation) Landmark Blueprint Will Advance the President’s Clean Transportation Agenda, Slashing Consumer Costs, Improving Public Health, and Increasing the Nation’s Energy Security — The Biden-Harris Administration today released the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization. Developed by the Departments of Energy, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and the Environmental Protection Agency, the Blueprint is a landmark strategy for cutting all greenhouse emissions from the transportation sector by 2050. It exemplifies the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government approach to addressing the climate crisis and meeting President Biden’s goals of securing a 100% clean electrical grid by 2035 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Blueprint builds on President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, which together represent historic investments in the future of our nation that will transform how we move and live while we build the backbone of a safer and more sustainable transportation system.
White House blast 'backwards' Republican proposal on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The White House on Thursday sharply criticized what it called a “backwards” bill introduced by House Republicans that would limit presidential authority to tap the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which President Biden has done repeatedly in an effort to bring down gas prices. Known as...
