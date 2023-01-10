Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital
The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
stillrealtous.com
Multiple Wrestlers Planning To Leave WWE If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors last week with the intention of selling the company, and it was reported on Tuesday night that Vince had reached a deal to sell WWE to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and take the company private. WWE has yet to confirm any type of deal, and multiple outlets have reported that at this point in time a deal between Saudi Arabia and WWE is not yet set in stone.
PWMania
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Sale Story “Completely False”
Yet another report regarding the WWE and its potential sale to the Saudi Arabia PIF has seemingly poured cold water over it taking place. Rumours began to swirl on the 10th of January that a sale of WWE was imminent after Vince McMahon returned as the company’s Executive Chairman. That piece of boardroom chess came after Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO and announced her resignation from the company.
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
tjrwrestling.net
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Set For TV Return
A new report has revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers are set to make their return to television as part of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE’s flagship show kicked off back on January 11th, 1993 as the company moved on from its previous long-standing Prime Time Wrestling show.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
Yardbarker
Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) comments on WWE sale rumors
In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE star Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) commented on the rumors about a WWE sale. Last night, there were rumors about the company being sold to Saudi Arabia but the company says those rumors are not accurate. Stevens was asked his thoughts on a possible...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Buries AEW Stars’ Surprise Appearance
A WWE Hall of Famer has buried the recent appearance of AEW stars on an independent wrestling show saying he’d “never heard of the company.”. On January 8, Chris Jericho made an appearance on PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two, teaming with Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker to take on and defeat the team of Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTo and Michael Oku.
