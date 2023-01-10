Read full article on original website
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
Darby Allin Defeats Juice Robinson On AEW Rampage To Retain The TNT Championship
Darby Allin is still your TNT champion. Allin defeated NJPW superstar and Bullet Club member Juice Robinson on this evening’s Rampage from Los Angeles. The match was a competitive back-and-forth affair, with Robinson nearly stealing the win on multiple occasions, but in the end, the champ retained the title after hitting a top rope Scorion Death drop followed by his Coffin Drop finisher. This is his second successful defense since winning the title from Samoa Joe last week.
KUSHIDA Challenges Darby Allin For The TNT Title and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature Darby Allin defending the TNT championship and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship. Cassidy will be defending against Jay Lethal, but Allin’s opponent is the real story. He’ll be facing NJPW superstar and...
AEW Rampage 1/13/22 Results
It’s Friday the 13th, and we’re coming off of the best Rampage I can remember. Let’s see what AEW has planned for us as we all celebrate the birth of Jason Voorhees:. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne. Tay Melo & Anna...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Braun Strowman to Wear Special Ring Boots on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Braun Strowman will be wearing a special pair of boots when he challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on tonight’s SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters teamed up with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan, Jackson Sparks, who was a victim of the Waukesha Christmas Parade murders in 2021.
Backstage News from Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE SmackDown
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping. Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.
Big Title Change at Impact Hard To Kill, New #1 Contender Also Named
Mickie James is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw James defeat Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to capture the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign with the strap. Grace began her second...
Gunther Hopeful For Match With Finn Balor, Reveals Other Dream Opponents
Gunther is hopeful for many matchups in WWE, especially with some top-tier opponents. The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke with the San Antonio Express-News about this subject, which saw him shout out the likes of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
New Matches Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley
On Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode, they announced new matches for the Battle in the Valley event on February 18. Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight was confirmed for the show. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules.
Jim Cornette on Weighs In on Karen Jarrett’s Recent Social Media Statements, Kurt Angle and Kelly Kelly, Max Caster
We noted earlier this month how Karen Jarrett made a series of tweets where she lashed out at her ex-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, apparently for his deleted reaction to a line from a rap that AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster performed on AEW Dynamite. Karen ended up accusing Angle of being involved with Kelly Kelly while they were married, and this led to a response from Kelly. Caster also replied to Karen, and Karen’s husband, AEW star Jeff Jarrett, responded as well. You can click here for the full story on Karen’s tweets and the responses from Kelly and Caster, and you can click here for Jarrett’s response on his podcast.
Frankie Kazarian Signs Impact Contract, Apparently Cuts Promo on AEW
Frankie Kazarian has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling. Kazarian made a surprise appearance at tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Atlanta and announced that he has signed a long-term contract with the company. Kazarian has been under contract in AEW after signing a new contract in...
WWE NXT Level Up Results and Videos 1/13/2023
– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped on Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary, with this being the final show for Shah as he left the company this week. – Von Wagner defeated Oba Femi...
Impact Wrestling Announces Return to PPV
Impact Wrestling will return to pay-per-view in April with the 2023 Rebellion event. It was announced during last night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view that Rebellion will be held on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ticket information will be confirmed shortly. Impact has several...
Kofi Kingston Says Talent Has No Idea What’s Transpiring Behind The Scenes In WWE: “Our Role Remains The Same”
WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently joined SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return, whether that will lead to WWE being sold, and how regardless, his job remains the same…put on excellent matches. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Ross Talks Where The Money Is In Wrestling, Upcoming MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Match
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. Here are the highlights:. “They want to see action and they want to see a compelling story. There’s nothing more important in pro wrestling than the stories. A lot of guys you can hire can do amazing things athletically, all the high flying stuff, the high risk stuff. There’s a lot of talent. That’s how they’ve been taught, and so many of them, unfortunately, believe that’s the only way to get over, and it’s far from the truth. It’s not accurate. Storytelling is your money”.
Chris Jericho Attends NBA Game and Hangs Out With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Chris Jericho is a big fan of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Ocho hung out with the Greek Freak during his attendance at the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat game, then took photos with the former NBA Finals MVP and posted them on Instagram. The post reads as follows:. Had...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Royal Rumble Build, GUNTHER to Defend, More
The Road to Royal Rumble will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. SmackDown will be headlined by WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens will face Sami Zayn. Besides the Superstars announced for matches, the WWE...
Jade Cargill Becomes Longest Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW. The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion. Aside from her title reign,...
