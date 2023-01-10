Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Deborah Fowler, 73, of Coleman
Deborah Fowler, age 73, of Coleman, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Sue Cullins, 70, of Coleman
Sue Cullins, age 70, of Coleman, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Coleman County Medical Center. Her family will host a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. The service will start at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Brother Jeff Dean, pastor of North Coleman Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home.
koxe.com
Billie Marie Merryman, 93, of Abilene
Billie Marie Merryman, age 93, of Abilene, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Billy Fred Daniel, 88, of Mullin
Billy Fred Daniel, 88, of Mullin passed away January 11, 2023 at Goldthwaite, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at Pompey Mountain Church, 22 CR 128...
koxe.com
Arnold Lefevere, 80, of Coleman
Arnold Lefevere, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
koxe.com
Shirley Irene Doyal, 84, of Brady
Shirley Irene Doyal, age 84, of Brady passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Brady. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
koxe.com
Leah Ann Geer, 78, of Brownwood
Leah Ann Geer, age 78, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
koxe.com
Alice Self, 89, of Brownwood
Alice Self, age 89, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
koxe.com
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood, Texas, passes away on January 12, 2023. Allen was born on February 2, 1945 to Buford Allen Reed and Kathryn Graves Reed in Montgomery City, Missouri. After Allen graduated from Montgomery County High in 1963, he went on study music at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, and University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. His employments included Minister of Music at Blacksburg Baptist Church in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Professor of Theory and Organ Performance at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee from 1981 until 2015, he was Professor of music and Organ Performance at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. He also served as organist at First Baptist Church and Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Joyce Day, 85
Joyce Lucille Day, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Greenleaf Cemetery, officiated by Tony King. Joyce was born April 25, 1937 to Carrol...
koxe.com
Jenny Cudd to speak in Brownwood regarding January 6, 2021
The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their first monthly meeting of 2023, on Thursday January 19, 2023 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club. The guest speaker will be Jenny Cudd of Midland, who has a compelling story to share....
koxe.com
BHS Announces December Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their December 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. (Bottom row) Gage Sparks, Railei Rust, Joshua Salas, Yeyny Reyes-Guevara. The following students were recognized:. 12th. Damian Sanchez. Aishwarya Nigalye. 11th. Tyler Mitchell. Nyah Collins. 10th. Gage Sparks.
koxe.com
Howard Payne University and area ISDs establish guaranteed acceptance program
Howard Payne University and representatives of the seven independent school districts in Brown County recently announced the launch of a partnership to provide automatic acceptance to the university for high-achieving students from high schools in the area. Participating ISDs are those of Bangs, Blanket, Brookesmith, Brownwood, Early, May and Zephyr.
koxe.com
Brown County Legislative Day Scheduled for February 8th
Business and community representatives will travel to Austin to meet with elected officials, commissioners and lawmakers as the new legislative session gets underway. This trip is vital for Brown County as we continue to develop relationships with state lawmakers. This is a chance to talk with lawmakers face to face in Austin.
koxe.com
Motorcycle Crash in Early Sends Passenger to Fort Worth Hospital
The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.
koxe.com
Jensyn Evans Named Brown County Youth Fair Queen
Jensyn Evans was crowned Queen at the 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair Saturday afternoon during the Premium Sale and awards ceremony. Watch for an Interview with Jensyn and photo gallery of the coronation coming at BrownwoodNews.com. (photo courtesy Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com)
