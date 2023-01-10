ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Birth announcements

LANGFORD — A daughter, Adalinn James Langford, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born Jan. 4, 2023, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Delani Watson and Cameron Langford from Fairmont. Maternal grandparent is Lisa Watson, Shinnston. Paternal grandparents are Amanda Wright, Bridgeport, and Matthew Langford, Mount Clare. Great-grandparents are Wilma and the late Bill Chrastina, Shinnston, Mary and John Wright, Wilsonburg, and Crystal and the late Jim Langford, Nutter Fort.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State University set to resume classes on Tuesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University students will return to campus this week for the Spring 2023 semester, and Interim President Dr. Dianna Phillips is more than ready to begin what she believes will be a successful conclusion to the school year. Classes will resume on Tuesday,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Letitia Renea Alonso, 48, Bridgeport, and Ivy Riccole Paugh, 36, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Toland hits 5 3's as Huskies overwhelm Patriots

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At the beginning of the season, North Marion guard Olivia Toland didn’t feel her outside shooting was quite up to par. A performance like Saturday, however, shows that’s in the past.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday afternoon, West Virginia made the surprising announcement that longtime men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day, WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Sunday

Spaghetti benefit dinner for Chad McCloy, noon-5 p.m., Summit Park Fire Department, 249 Simpson St., Clarksburg. Spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, drink. $10 adults; $7 children. Basket raffles. 304-476-4140.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Cammy Awards: Naming the best of the best from WVU’s 2022 football season

The Cammy Awards have become a holiday season tradition at the Blue & Gold News. For two decades now, I’ve kicked off the new year by sitting down with my committee – which now includes my son, Carter, my cats Kitty Thomas and Chipper and my dog, Maddux – to come up with the award winners to celebrate both the highs and lows of the recently completed football season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Beckman gets 100th career win as Bees edge Indians

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than 20 seconds, East Fairmont coach James Beckman’s milestone victory went from possibility to reality. With the game tied at 55, after East Fairmont’s Kailee Haymond received a pass from Kenly Rogers near the top of the key. She dribbled to the right wing and close to half court, where she found Rogers on the left wing.
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23

West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy